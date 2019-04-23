CLASSICAL

Cleveland Orchestra presents Debussy & Scriabin: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Stephane Deneve, conductor, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano. Program: Higdon, blue cathedral; MacMillan, Piano Concerto No. 3 (“The Mysteries of Light”); Debussy, Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun; and Scriabin, The Poem of Ecstasy. 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Cleveland Orchestra presents Debussy & Scriabin: 11 a.m. Friday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Stephane Deneve, conductor. Program: Higdon, blue cathedral; Debussy, Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun; and Scriabin, The Poem of Ecstasy. 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

UA Spring Opera “Doctor Miracle”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, apr 26 Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

UA New Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society presents Judicael Perroy: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Plymouth Church UCC, Shaker Heights. The performance will feature music by Bach, Sor, Mertz, Villa-Lobos, Jose and Albeniz. $22, $18 seniors and $10 students. For tickets, go to https://cleguitar.org/event/perroy/.

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Painseville First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St., Painesville. Featuring Victor Liva, conductor and Gerardo Teissonniere, piano. $15 adults, $10 seniors and students. 216-556-1800 or www.clevephil.org.

UA Choral Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd, Rocky River. Featuring Victor Liva, conductor and Gerardo Teissonniere, piano. $15 adults, $10 seniors and students. 216-556-1800 or www.clevephil.org.

UA Woodwind Night: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Flute, Clarinet and Saxophone choirs. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

UA Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

UA University Band: 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

UA Symphonic Band: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.