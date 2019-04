COMEDY

Comedy on Tap with Ray “Danger" Hensley: 9 p.m. Friday, Whistle and Keg CLE, 812 Huron Road, Cleveland. Featuring Tony Foxworthy, Chris Ketler, and Daniel Brady. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/free-comedy-on-tap-starring-ray-danger-hensley-tickets-58507432305.

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Coleman Green, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Bob Marley, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Brian Kenny, 7 p.m. Sunday; Jeff Dye, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.