DANCE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents “Revelations”: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Playhouse Sqaure KeyBank Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave. Cleveland. $10-$80. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Cleveland Ballet Master Class - Men’s Class: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Cleveland Ballet, 23030 Miles Road, Bedford Heights. $20. For information and registration, go to https://clevelandballet.org/.