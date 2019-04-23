ETC

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Hot Pots Springtime Creations for Teens: 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. Teens will choose from several options to glaze and decorate an spring-themed ceramic pottery they create. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 214.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

April Soup N Salad by Palmy Chapter #114, Order of the Eastern Star: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Deerfield Masonic Hall, 2380 State Route 225, Deerfield. Cost is $6 per person. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/palmy114/.

Summit County Historical Society 95th Annual Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Summit ArtSpace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Bruce Winges, retired Beacon Journal editor, is the speaker. $42 per person or $75 per couple. For reservations, call 330-535-1120 or go to www.eventbrite.com.

Local Author Visit with Kathryn Long: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Barberton Public Library, 602 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Kathryn Long will discuss her new book, “Buried in Sin”. Free. For more information, go to www.barbertonlibrary.org.

Coding Club: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 9-14. COme for some fun digital creativity, learn coding skills and share project ideas. Registration required, 330-928-2117.

World War II, Korean, & Vietnam Wars Roundtable Meeting: 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. Col. David Taylor, US Army, Vietnam American Legion Commander, will speak. For more information, email Joe_C_Geiger@me.com.

Tallmadge Library Association Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Akron-Summit County Public Library, Tallmadge branch, 90 Community Road, Tallmadge. 330-633-4345.

Pre-K Play Kindergarten Readiness: 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 4-6 who are not yet in kindergarten, accompanied by a caregiver. Free. To register, call 330-928-2117.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

The Astronomy Club of Akron: 8 p.m. Friday at the Portage Lakes Kiwanis Club Civic Center, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. Dr. Geoffrey Landis, NASA Glenn Research Center, presents NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts. For more information, go to www.acaoh.org.

Tyler Henry - The Hollywood Medium: 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $53.50-$83.50. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Brunch & Dominoes: 10 a.m. Saturday at Perkin’s, 4896 Everhard Road NW, Canton. For information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Gemboree Spring Show 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Emidio & Sons Expo Center, 48 E. Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Demonstrations, cabbing, faceting, beading, children’s activities, exhibits, and more. $5, $4 seniors and students. $1 ages 7-14. Scouts in uniform and children 6 and under are free.

Friends of Green Branch Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Akron-Summit County Public Library, 4046 Massillon Road, Green. 330-896-9074 or www.akronlibrary.org.

5th Annual Troll-Mania on Main: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Pick up treasure map at the Troll Hole Museum, 228 E. Main St., Alliance. Visit the 17 shops in historic downtown Main Street where the trolls are hiding inside. Find the troll and win a prize at each shop when you find the troll. For more information, call 330-596-1157 or go to www.trollholemuseum.com.

EnviroFun Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, North Canton. Exhibitors, programs and a craft. For more information, call 330-455-7043 or go to www.mckinleymuseum.org.

TUSCOPEX 2019 Stamp Exhibition & Auction: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Tuscora Park Pavilion, Tuscora Ave. NW, New Philadelphia. Seven dealer bourse with Auction at 4 p.m. Free. www.istampshows.com/TUSCOPEX-Stamp-Show.

Senseploration: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A variety of activities that engage the senses, allowing children to take in new experiences at their own pace. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

MakerSpace Festival: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Demonstrations, crafts, robotics, coding and more. 330-928-2117.

MassMu “Broom Maker’s Apprentice” Workshop: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Workshop participants will try the smallest and tallest brooms they’ve ever seen, experiment with natural materials, and make their own duster to take home. $20 fee. Pre-registration required, call 330-833-4061.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Behind Bedroom Doors Tours: 5 and 7 p.m. Datursday at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. The tour will discuss adult themes, such as prostitution and family planning. Tours are $15 per person. For tickets, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org/walking-tour.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights:7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Akron Area YMCA presents Healthy Kids Day: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Camp Y-Noah, 815 Mount Pleasant Road, Clinton. Activities include: canoeing, archery, family Zumba and Kid Yoga, a scavenger hunt, sporting contests and more. Free. For more information, go to www.akronymca.org/healthykidsday.

Practice ACT Test: 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Test is administered by the Princeton Review and last approximately 3 ½ hours. Registration required, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1032 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Scrabble Club: 2 p.m. Sunday at Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 16 and older. For information, email Donna at petetheprinter@gmail.com.

Lost Kendal Walking Tour: 2 p.m. Sunday beginning at Union Square Park, Parkview Street and Andrew Avenue NE, Massillon. No reservations needed. $7. For more information, call 330-832-8469 or email vogt@sssnet.com.

Richfield Historical Society’s TakeMeBack Series: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Historical Museum of Richfield, 3907 Broadview Road. Topic: John Brown’s Richfield Connection. For more information, call 330-659-4750.

Computer Basics Class: 3 p.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Learn to use a computer, then practice using a mouse and keyboard. Registration required, call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Author Visit with Jim Clark: 7 p.m. Monday at the Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. JIm Clark will speak on his book “Rally ‘Round Cleveland: The Story of the 1974 Franchise-Saving Cleveland Indians”. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

MakerSpace Orientation: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn how to use the equipment that is now a part of the new MakerSpace. To register, call 330-928-2117.

5th Annual Antiques Rogues Shoe: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Silver Run Winery, 376 Eastern Road, Doylestown. A wine and food pairing event with antique appraisals. Appraisals by Eric Pandrea, $5 each item. $20 Rogues Hollow Historical Society members, $25 guests. For tickets, call Mary Mertic at 330-289-7252 or email marymertic@juno.com.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) will run the National Park Scenic excursion on Saturdays and Sundays through April, as well as special event trains on Fridays. From January through April, the National Park Scenic excursion will be two-and-a-half-hours long, roundtrip. Beginning in June, CVSR will run Wednesdays-Sundays. For more information, go to www.cvsr.com.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.