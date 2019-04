JAZZ

Shawn Maxwell’s New Tomorrow: 7 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Jimmy Noel featuring Theron Brown Quintet: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

Laura Camara: 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Birth: 8 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Phil Keaggy: 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $50. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Salsa Party with Sammy Deleon Latin Jazz Septet: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Helen Welch - A Little Brit Different: 8 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Floot-A-Palooza: 3 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Free, $5 suggested Donation. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Dominick Farinacci “Spirit of the Groove”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Barbara Barrett And Beyond Category: 7 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

Luca Mundaca “Minhas Cordas”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

“BLU-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Hubb’s Groove Tribute to Cannonball Adderley & Wayne Shorter: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.