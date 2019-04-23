NEW SHOWS

Darrell Scott: 8 p.m. June 20, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $27. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Duwayne Burnside: 8 p.m. July 13, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Wiz Khalifa The Decent Exposure Summer Tour: 6 p.m. July 30, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. With French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. www.ticketmaster.com.

Joe Robinson: 8 p.m. July 31, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Bacon Brothers: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $40-$75. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Double Vision Revisited: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, Lakewood Civic Auditorium, 14100 Franklin Blvd., Lakewood. With Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller. Featuring Larry Braggs and Billy Kilson. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, $45-$79.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Terry Fator: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $59-$79. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For tickets, go to www.livenation.com.

Steely Dan: 8 p.m. Aug. 27, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, 300 S. Phelps St., Youngstown. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $52.50-$175. www.ticketmaster.com.

Pat Metheny: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $62-$77. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly: 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, 2014 Sycamore, Cleveland. With The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. www.livenation.com.

The Selecter: 8 p.m. Sept. 13, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

The Guess Who: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $35-$80. 330-259-0555 or www.stambaughauditorium.com.

Eddie Money: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $38.50-$64.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For tickets, go to www.livenation.com.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $50-$65. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.