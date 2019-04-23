THURSDAY

Nature Day Camp – Outdoor Skills: Ages 7-10 can enjoy this early spring adventure with fun, hands-on experiences, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. Cost is $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Kids’ Fishing: Ages 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line at Little Turtle Pond, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Bluebell Valley: Enjoy a hike along the river and view bluebells and other wildflowers along the way, 1-2:30 p.m. Everett Road Covered Bridge, 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet for a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. www.akronhikers.org.

Tam O’Shanter Property Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Boettler/Southgate Park in Green Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 5300 Massillon Road, North Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Wildflower Hike: Hike the hills looking for spring wildflowers, birds and ferns, 10 a.m. to noon. Hampton Hills Metro Park, 2929 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Kids: Ages 9-15 can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Homeschoolers – Building Your Back Yard: Ages 11-14, Learn about how sustainability starts right in your own back yard, 1-3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Adults: Ages 16 and over can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship, 1-2:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Sand Run Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet for a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Archery Games of Thrones for Adults: Ages 16 and over will be assigned to a great “House of Westeros” and play games to build archery skills with an ice-and-fire twist, 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Wildflower Hike: Hike Oxbow Trail to see which flowers are blooming, 1-2:30 p.m. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Oxbow Area, 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Whispers From Mother Nature: See what plants and animals are growing, flying over or waking up in May at Summit Lake and in the Metro Parks, 2-3:30 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Arbor Day Workshop: A presentation to discover the benefits of planting native trees and to see a proper tree planting. Participants will receive a free sapling at the program, while supplies last, 2-4 p.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Hiram Biology Station Walk: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 9 a.m. at 11305 Wheeler Road, Garrettsville. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Mogadore Reservoir Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet for a 8-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2578 State Route 43, Mogadore. www.akronhikers.org.

Bluebell Hike at Everett Covered Bridge: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Bark & Blooms: Learn how to ID some trees and spring wildflowers through their distinguishing features, 9:30-11 a.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Mindfulness in Nature – Meditation: Enjoy a peaceful morning in nature de-stressing through guided meditation, 10-11:30 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Friends of Crowell Hilaka Richfield Heritage Preserve Hike: Meet at Gund Hall for a talk, followed by a hike on the portion of Buckeye Trail that runs through Richfield Heritage Preserve, 2 p.m. Richfield Heritage Preserve, 4374 Broadview Road, Richfield. www.friendsofcrowellhilaka.org.

Otter Open House: Learn about otters and where to find them and why they call the park home, noon to 3 p.m. Liberty Park, Pond Brook Conservation Area, 3973 E. Aurora Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Archery Open Shoot: Register for a half-hour time slot to improve your shot, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Heron Watch: Observe the nesting behaviors of great blue herons through spotting scopes, 1-3 p.m. Bath Road Heronry. 330-865-8065.

Bumble Bees and Their Friends: Join a naturalist to learn about some of the 455 different native bees found in Ohio, 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Trillium Hike at Huston Brumbaugh Nature Center: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet 16146 Daniel St. NE, Minerva. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Spring Bird Walk: Join a naturalist for a bird walk around Alder Pond, 8:30-11 a.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Fire on The Prairie: Explore fire-related equipment up close, then stroll through a section of the freshly-burned prairie to learn how fire plays an essential role in sustaining a healthy, diverse habitat, 6-8 p.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Ira Road/O’Neil Woods Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet for a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. www.akronhikers.org.

Fry Family Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2533 Farber St. SE, Magnolia. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Brandywine Falls Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet for a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 8176 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills. www.akronhikers.org.

Stow Towne Center Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet for a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1628 Norton Road, Stow. www.akronhikers.org.

Chrystal Springs Trailhead Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4503 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Spring Bird Walk: Join a naturalist fof this informative bird walk, 8-11 a.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Nature Hike: Learn about some early May plants and animals along the trail, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.