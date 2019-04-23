POPULAR

THURSDAY

Cabin Fever Music Nights with Andy Mosher: 5-8 p.m., free. Hale Farm & Village Welcome Center, www.halefarm.org.

The Paul Pope Band: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Kristine Jackson & Becky Boyd: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Peter Mulvey: 8 p.m., with Cave Twins, $15. The Rialto Theatre, www.therialtotheatre.com.

Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express with Special Guest Frank Gambale: 8 p.m., with CuDa & CuDa, $30-$35. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Satsang: 8:30 p.m., $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

EMO Night: 6 p.m., with Resident, DJ BROWNSER and more. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

This Wild Life: 6 p.m., with Sleep On It and Crooked Teeth, $18. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Bluestones: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Hard Day’s Night - Beatles Tribute Band: 7 p.m., $14. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jim Ballard and The Strangs: 8 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door. The Rialto Theatre, www.therialtotheatre,com.

Kent State’s Pan-African Ensembles Tribute to “Father of the Modern Steel Drum”: 8 p.m. Ludwig Recital Hall, www.evensi.us/world-music-african-dance/301873174.

Ayla Nereo: 8 p.m., with Handmade Moments, $14-$17. Winchester Tavern & Music, www.thewinchestermusictavern.com/shows.

Journey Tribute with E5C4P3: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

She Wants Revenge: 8 p.m., with Dark Water Rebellion, $25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Springsteen Tribute by Swamps of Jersey: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Buckethead: 8 p.m., $27.50-$45. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Elle King: 9 p.m., with Barns Courtney, $30-$35. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.masoniccleveland.com.

SATURDAY

JB Aaron: 6 p.m., with Vicious Cycle. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Tease & Trouble: doors open 7 p.m., $15 in advance, $18 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Annual Swing Prom with The Pitt Vipers featuring Sweet B: 7:30 p.m., $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Chanelle Kazadi: 8 p.m., with Visual 9, Jayare, ZAQIST, The Kickback and ILUV4AM, $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: 8 p.m., $33-$38. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Uli Jon Roth: 8 p.m., $25. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Maura Rogers & The Bellows: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

An Evening with Wish You Were Here: 9 p.m., $20-$39.50. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.masoniccleveland.com.

Leaf Borbie & The Family Tree: 9 p.m., with Flesh Panthers and Mellow Bustelo, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SUNDAY

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Brunch with Long Time Gone: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Bud Grabbe and The Roadrunners Band: 1 p.m., $2 for members, $3 non-members. Eagles 555, www.graylamb.com/chap-akron.php.

The Medina Community Band: 2 p.m. EHOVE Career Center, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Overkill: 6 p.m., with Death Angel and Act of Defiance, $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Robben Ford: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Ufomammut 20-Year Anniversary: doors open 7:30 p.m., with Kings Destroy and Black Spirit Crown, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

MONDAY

The 5th Dimension: 7 p.m., with J.S. Ondara, $35-$65. Canton Palace Theatre, www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Tom Odell: 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jordan Kirk: 8 p.m., $7 in advance, $10 at the door. The Rialto Theatre, www.therialtotheatre,com.

TUESDAY

Jack & Jack: 6 p.m., $28. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Strings Rock! With Mark Wood: 7 p.m., $8 adults, $6 students. Alliance High School Auditorium, www.alliancecityschools.org.

Ann Marie: 8 p.m., $20. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

WEDNESDAY

Kristine Jackson: 6:30 p.m. Sarah’s Vinyard, www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.

Larry Sterpka Jr.: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Adventure Club: 7 p.m., with Tynan and INZO, $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

PJ Morton: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

PUP - Morbid Stuff Tour-Pocalypse: 8 p.m., with Ratboys and Casper Skulls, $20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.