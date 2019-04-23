THEATER

College of Wooster’s Opera and Lyric Theatre Workshop: (Gault Recital Hall, Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St., Wooster; 330-263-2419) “The Theory of Relativity” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10, $5 seniors and non-College of Wooster students. College of Wooster students are free.

Minerva’s Roxy Theatre: (114 N. Market St., Minerva; 330-868-7979, www.eventbrite.com) “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall,103 S. High St., Akron; www.showclix.com/event/edward-stone-1776) “1776” continues through May 5. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. $15-$33.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “A Bronx Tale” continues through May 12. April 25-May 1 7:30 pm. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $10-$120.

Rubber City Theatre: (Black Box at Fort Romig, 2207 Romig Road, Akron; 234-252-0272, www.rubbercitytheatre.com) Final performances of “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $10-$25.

Strongsville Community Theatre: (The Little Theater at Strongsville High School, 20025 Lunn Road, Strongsville; 440-879-8817, www.strongsvillecommunitytheatre.com) “The Fantasticks” opens Friday and continues through May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $15.

Weathervane Playhouse: (Dietz Theater, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “[title of show]” opens Thursday and continues through May 4. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 7:30 p.m. Monday. $22.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.WesternReservePlayhouse.org) “Emma” continues through May 4. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday. $7 adults, $15 seniors and students.