1. Mark your calendar: There will be a Rock the Park schedule release party at 6 p.m. at Gleneagles Golf Club & Events, 2615 Glenwood Drive, Twinsburg. There will be a live band, drink specials and giveaways. The preview event is free. For more about the series, visit RockTheParkConcert.com.

2. Strum the night away: The University of Akron Guitar Ensemble will perform a recital at 7:30 p.m. in Guzzetta Recital Hall. The concert is free. For more information, call 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

3. Play ball: The RubberDucks will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park in Akron. It's"Fore" golf night at the ballpark and the team's last home game before a road trip. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.