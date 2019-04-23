HOT TICKET

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Where/When: The Kent Stage, 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $33-$38. www.thekentstage.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Avengers: Endgame"

2. "Wild Nights With Emily"

3. "Family"

QUICK TAKE

"The Hateful Eight: Extended Version"

Tarantino time: If you are a fan of writer-director Quentin Tarantino, this is your year. His look at the Manson Family murders from 1969, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," hits theaters on July 26. In the meantime, his twisted Western from 2015 arrives in a special "extended version" on Netflix Thursday.

R-rated mayhem: Much of "The Hateful Eight" takes place in a freezing cabin in Wyoming where Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Jennifer Jason Leigh and others are busy double-dealing and killing (lots of violence in this one).

Three hours plus: It was released in theaters in Ultra Panavision 70 mm, complete with an overture and intermission. It was already nearly three hours, so an "extended" version should be truly expansive (and, knowing Tarantino, even more violent).





TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "The Curse of La Llorona," $26.3 (new)

2. "Shazam!," $16.4 ($120.4 total)

3. "Breakthrough," $11.2 ($14.7)

4. "Captain Marvel," $9.1 ($400)

5. "Little," $8.3 ($29.2)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"Chambers"

Akron native Leah Rachel created the new psychological thriller that debuts on Netflix Friday.It stars Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose. The 10-episode first season looks at the troubling transformation of a teenager after she receives a heart transplant. Rachel spoke with the Beacon Journal about the show. See that story here: https://bit.ly/2GAt6Te.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Bonding"

2. "The Ugly Truth"

3. "The Sapphires (Friday)

4. "The Protector: Season 2" (Friday)

5. "American Honey" (Saturday)

ON THE COVER



Thor (Chris Hemsworth) electrifies in "Avengers: Endgame." [Marvel Studios]