Artist and author John "Derf" Backderf's latest work will focus on the Kent State University shootings in 1970. "Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio" is a graphic novel by the Northeast Ohio native, who was 10 years old when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on protesters.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Kent State book will be published by Abrams ComicArts in April 2020 ahead of the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

Derf conducted new research and interviews for the book. His "My Friend Dahmer" from 2012 was adapted into a feature film by Marc Meyers in 2017.

Derf said on Twitter that he has been working on the Kent State book for the past three years. He was in New York Tuesday night to talk about the project at the Society of Illustrators' Museum of Illustration.