You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: True or false: Is there going to be a sequel to “Avatar?”

A: True. In fact, true four times over. Writer-director James Cameron’s mega-hit from 2009 has a sequel so far known just as “Avatar 2” coming on Dec. 18, 2020. A third film will follow around the same time in 2021, a fourth in 2024 and a fifth in 2025.

According to Variety, Cameron “initially envisioned two sequels, but after meeting with the screenwriters, artists and designers, realized he had too much material and extended his plans to four movies in total.” All four movies have reportedly been written, production has begun, and there will be returning cast members from the original film.

Q: What is happening with the show “Manifest?” It ended its season with cliffhangers. Are they doing anything to bring it back?

A: NBC has ordered a second season of the eerie drama. In a statement, top network executives said, “In just its first season, ‘Manifest’ has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more.”

Q: I loved the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” and saw it twice. One of my friends said Rami Malek did not sing the music, that it was Freddie Mercury. Is this true?

A: Somewhat. Malek called the vocals “an amalgamation of a few voices.” He is singing in some places. But, as Rolling Stone reported last year, “Most singing scenes in the movie rely on either vocal stems from Queen master tapes or new recordings by Marc Martel, a Canadian Christian rock singer whose voice is practically identical” to Mercury’s.

Q: I have been watching the reruns of “The Good Wife.” Why did they kill off the character of Will Gardner? It wasn’t the same show without him.

A: Josh Charles, who played Will, wanted out of the show. “It’s been one of the greatest gigs for me in my entire career,” he told David Letterman at the time. But “my contract was up and I was just ready to kind of move on.” Killing Will was then a way to shake up more of the world of Alicia (Julianna Margulies).

Q: Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters of “The Young and the Restless”) died in February. Do you know how they will address this on the show?

A: The daytime drama aired a special arc over four episodes Tuesday through Friday and will air a tribute episode on Monday. In the arc, CBS says, “Genoa City gathers to remember one of their own when Neil Winters passes away unexpectedly. Neil’s family and friends come from near and far to pay their respects and remember their cherished father, colleague, brother and friend.”

Participants will include Shemar Moore of “S.W.A.T.,” who previously played Neil’s brother on the show. The tribute telecast “will include current and former cast members sharing memories of their dear friend, along with memorable Neil Winters clips spanning his 28 years on the show.”

Q: Tom Selleck in a November interview said none of the cast of “Blue Bloods” has a contract beyond the current season. What are the chances CBS would cancel the series? To my mind it remains a quality show.

A: CBS recently announced that the show will be coming back for another season, its 10th. The announcement also said Selleck had signed a new contract but did not mention deals with the rest of the cast. Still, on Twitter, “Blue Bloods” stars such as Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez celebrated the renewal. And we may get a taste of what is to come when the ninth-season finale airs May 10.

