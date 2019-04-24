Believe it or not, there are more than just superhero movies coming to the multiplex this summer. But for the immediate future, you'll only be hearing the loud cry of “Avengers: Endgame.”

It is the wrap party, of sorts, for this cycle of Marvel movies that began with “Iron Man” in 2008. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and a cast of dozens (hundreds?) will help answer those lingering questions about evaporating people in “Avengers: Infinity War.” The film bows in some theaters Thursday evening, and lands everywhere nationwide Friday, including some screenings starting at 4 a.m. (See our review, Page 19.)

Here’s the rundown of more than 50 new films heading here in the next four months.

MAY

May 3: Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen star in “Long Shot,” a romantic comedy about the unlikely relationship between the Secretary of State and the nerdy guy she once babysat … In the horror-mystery “The Intruder,” Michael Ealy and Meagan Good play a young couple who buy a new house only to discover that the previous owner (Dennis Quaid) is hell-bent on tormenting them … Pop stars Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas provide voices for the animated comedy “Ugly Dolls.”

May 10: Ryan Reynolds takes a break from “Deadpool” to provide the lead voice in “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” in which the little yellow fellow aspires to a life of crime-solving … Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are competing scam artists in the comedy “The Hustle” … In “Tolkien,” Nicholas Hoult channels the early life of J.R.R. Tolkien and the experiences that later led the author to write “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” … “Red Joan” gives us Judi Dench as Joan Stanley, a character based on the real-life Melita Norwood, who spent years spying in Britain for the KGB.

May 17: Keanu Reeves kicks some more butt as the titular super-assassin in “John Wick: Chapter 3” … The dog with multiple lives and owners returns in “A Dog’s Journey” … The question of whether Cameron Todd Willingham killed his three daughters in Texas in 1991 is examined in “Trial By Fire.” Jerry O’Connell and Laura Dern star in this based-on-a-true story drama.

May 24: In the tradition of animated Disney movies becoming live-action extravaganzas, “Aladdin” has been re-imagined with Will Smith as Genie, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud as the young lovers and Marwan Kenzari as bad guy Jafar … Ukrainian dancer Oleg Ivenko plays Rudolf Nureyev in “The White Crow" … Olivia Wilde shifts from actress to director for the comedy “Booksmart.”

May 31: Do we really need another Godzilla movie? Uh, no. Although, to be fair, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” does feature fights with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah … Octavia Spencer takes a stab at the horror genre as a creepy woman who befriends a group of teenagers in “Ma” … Question: How many film reviews do you think will compare “Rocketman” — the new Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton — to last year’s Freddie Mercury romp “Bohemian Rhapsody”? Answer: You’re right. Every single one.

Also in May: An elderly group of women form a cheerleading squad in “POMS”; an alien crash-lands on Earth in "Brightburn"; love blooms for an unlikely couple in “Photograph,” touches a teenage girl in “The Sun Is Also a Star” and gets rather complicated in Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir.”

JUNE

June 7: Jean Grey, one of the original X-Men characters from the series’ first comic book in 1963, was played by Famke Janssen in the original “X-Men” movie in 2000 (and in three sequels and a spin-off). Sophie Turner — Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones” — took over the role three years ago in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Now she bursts out from supporting-character mode and unleashes her super-mutant powers as the star of “Dark Phoenix” … Mindy Kaling wrote and stars in the comedy "Late Night," about a legendary talk show host (Emma Thompson) who is forced to diversify her staff … “All is True” drops in on a late-in-life William Shakespeare, played by Kenneth Branagh, who also directed.

June 14: Writer-director and Akron native Jim Jarmusch checks in with a zombie-fest, "The Dead Don't Die," that features regular collaborators Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton … Nearly 50 years after the original, a new “Shaft” features Samuel L. Jackson as John Shaft II, Jessie T. Usher as John Shaft Jr. and, bonus points, the original bad-ass Harlem detective, Richard Roundtree … The “Men in Black” franchise gets a reboot with new faces: Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are Agents M and H in “Men in Black International."

June 21: I thought “Toy Story 3” in 2010 was the perfect, and poignant, capper to the wonderful Pixar trilogy about Woody and Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. Apparently, the bean-counters thought otherwise. Prepare for “Toy Story 4."

June 28: The Beatles have been interpreted in many ways on film. In “Yesterday,” a weird global blackout erases all memories of the Fab Four, except in the mind of musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), who becomes a hit by co-opting their songbook.

Also in June: A beautiful assassin (Sasha Luss) runs wild in "Anna"; the continuing adventures of Max and his friends arrives in the animated sequel “The Secret Life of Pets 2"; the dolls-are-super-creepy sub-genre continues with “Annabelle Comes Home”; and a young man tries to reclaim his grandfather’s home in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

JULY

July 2: We can only assume he survives the devastation of “Avengers: Endgame,” because Tom Holland’s Spidey is back for another round of slinging and saving (this time in Europe) in “Spider-Man: Far From Home."

July 12: Angry alligators ratchet up the scares in “Crawl” … An Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) gets caught up in a manhunt in the comedy-drama “Stuber.”

July 19: If you have seen Jon Favreau’s “Jungle Book,” you’ll know what you’re in for in his “The Lion King.” The animated classic returns with “live action” animals and an all-star voice cast that includes Beyoncé, Donald Glover and the original Mufasa, James Earl Jones.

July 26: Quentin Tarantino revisits the swinging ’60s at its ugly apex following the Manson gang murders. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are along for the retro ride in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Also in July: In “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Dora (Isabela Moner) leads her friends on a rescue mission; the documentary “Maiden” chronicles the adventures of Tracy Edwards, the leader of the first all-female crew to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race; Katie Holmes stars in the mystery-thriller "Brahms: The Boy II"; a summer getaway turns ugly for a young couple in “Midsommar”; and Awkwafina fronts the comedy “The Farewell” about a family that stages a wedding for an ailing grandmother.

AUGUST

Aug. 2: The “Fast and the Furious” franchise has enjoyed a string of successful sequels since the tires started screeching in 2001. Now there's a spinoff-sequel as “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” gives us a double-shot of testosterone with enemies Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) forced to team up in order to, you know, save the world and stuff.

Aug. 9: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig and Judy Greer star in Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” a comedy-drama about the mysterious disappearance of a Seattle woman … Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy play Hell’s Kitchen housewives who fill in for their imprisoned gangster husbands in “The Kitchen" … Kenneth Branagh adapts the first books in Eoin Colfer’s sci-fi fantasy series, as young Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw) masterminds a kidnapping in “Artemis Fowl.”

Aug. 14: In late-’80s Great Britain, a teenager comes of age thanks to the music and messages of Bruce Springsteen in “Blinded By the Light” … The birds are even angrier in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

Aug. 16: Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) heads up a group of sixth-graders who fall into a good bit of larceny in “Good Boys."

Also in August: Daniel Radcliffe and Keenan Thompson are voices for the toy-inspired "Playmobil: The Movie"; the Kendrick brothers return with their latest uplifting family film about a high school coach facing a great challenge in “Overcomer"; Gerard Butler returns as Secret Service agent Mike Banning for the third time in “Angel Has Fallen”; and teenagers get terrorized in “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

