1. The end is near: Unless you have been living under a rock, there's no escaping the pop culture phenomenon "Avengers: Endgame" that opens in theaters tonight. If you don't have tickets yet, good luck as many of the first showings are already sold out at most theaters. Our movie critic extraordinaire Clint O'Connor offers his thoughts on the long-awaited conclusion of the Marvel saga in the Pulse entertainment section.

2. Author talk: You can meet author Kathryn "Kathy" Long at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Barberton Public Library. The Barberton native will discuss her latest book "Buried in Sin" and the writing process.

3. Flower walk: Wildflower lovers can join a hike at 1 p.m. in Bluebell Valley. A Summit Metro Parks naturalist will lead the walk along the river to view bluebells and other wildflowers. Meet at the Everett Road Covered Bridge, 2370 Everett Road, Cuyahoga Falls.