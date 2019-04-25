Events

Atwater United Methodist Church: 6380 Waterloo Road. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Spring dinner. $10, $5 ages 4-12.

Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Family of Faith UMC: 800 E. Market St., Akron. 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Swiss Steak & Creamed Chicken Dinner. $9, $5 ages 4-10. Proceeds will benefit Missions.

First Congregational U.C.C.: 4022 State Route 44, Rootstown. 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Swiss Steak Dinner Buffet. For more information, call 330-325-7429.

Grace Brethren Church: 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. 7 a.m. Thursday. Norton Kiwanis Club’s Annual Community Prayer Breakfast. Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Teodosio will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation. For information or reservations, call Dan Karant at 330-825-7676.

Grace United Church of Christ of Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Lake Township. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Swiss Steak Dinner. $9, $4 ages 4-12. 330-699-3255.

Grace UCC of Loyal Oak: 3285 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4. Rummage Sale Saturday.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Loyola Retreat House: 700 Killinger Road, Clinton. 2 p.m. May 5. Queen of Heaven Church will have an outdoor service including praying of the rosary and May Crowning of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Information, call 330-896-2345.

Mount Zion Baptist Church of Akron: 327 Cuyahoga St. 11 a.m. May 4. 93rd Annual Women’s Day Celebration. 330-253-8642.

Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church: 2425 Myersvile Road, Akron. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Divine Mercy Sunday. For more information, call 330-699-5086.

New Baltimore Community Church: 7761 Pontius St. NE, Alliance. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Pancake Breakfast – Rummage & Bake Sale. $7. 330-935-0152 or www.newbaltimorecc.org.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Vigil Mass celebrated by Pastor Emeritus Robert E. Pahler. For more information, call 330-896-2345.

Redeemer North Hill UM Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. Also, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Annual Missionary Day with guest speaker Pamela Valentine, District President of the Women’s Home and Oversees Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Spring Fling Card Party and Game Night. $8 at the door. For reservations, call 330-773-4128.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Unitarian-Universalist Church of Kent: 228 Gougler Ave. 9:45 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Music Sunday “Promise of Peace” services. Music Sunday brings together the church’s 20-member adult choir, 8-piece orchestra and 14-member tone chime choir.

Performances

Canton Baptist Temple: 515 Whipple Ave. NW. 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The Martins will perform.

The Chapel: 135 Fir Hill, Akron. 7 p.m. Friday. Jekalyn Carr in concert. $20. For tickets, call 330-836-7182.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The University of Akron Symphony Orchestra performs. Special performance from Andres Cardenes, violin. Tickets are $12, $6 non-UA students, free for UA students with Zip cards. For more information, call 330-253-5109.

First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls: 245 Portage Trail. 4 p.m. May 4. Classical Bells Handbell Choir of Detroit, Michigan in concert. Free.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 4 p.m May 5. Harmony Ringers in Concert. Free. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Westminster Presbyterian Church of Akron: 1250 W. Exchange St. 5 p.m. May 5. Five at Five Concert with Singers Companye. Free.

