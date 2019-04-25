FICTION

1. "Redemption," David Baldacci

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing," Delia Owens

3. "Lost Roses," Martha Hall Kelly

4. "Someone Knows," Lisa Scottoline

5. "Star Wars: Master & Apprentice," Claudia Gray

6. "Normal People," Sally Rooney

7. "The Cornwalls Are Gone," Patterson/DuBois

8. "Celtic Empire," Cussler/Cussler

9. "Run Away," Harlan Coben

10. "Miracle at St. Andrews," Patterson/De Jonge

NONFICTION

1. "Next Level Basic," Stassi Schroeder

2. "The Second Mountain," David Brooks

3. "Becoming," Michelle Obama

4. "Girl, Stop Apologizing," Rachel Hollis

5. "Life Will Be the Death of Me," Chelsea Handler

6. "Crushing," T.D. Jakes

7. "Dancing With A Stranger," Sam Smith & Normani

8. "Boy With Luv," BTS Featuring Halsey

9. "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

10. "Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars

REDBOX DVD RENTALS

1. "Glass"

2. "The Mule"

3. "Holmes & Watson"

4. "Replicas"

5. "Bumblebee"

6. "Aquaman"

7. "A Dog’s Way Home"

8. "A Kid Who Would Be King"

9. "Second Act"

10. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

BILLBOARD SINGLES

1. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

2. "Wow," Post Malone

3. "Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

4. "7 Rings," Ariana Grande

5. "Without Me," Halsey

6. “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

7. “Please Me,” Cardi B and Bruno Mars

8. “Better,” Khalid

9. “Middle Child,” J. Cole

10. "Happier," Marshmello & Bastille

BILLBOARD ALBUMS

1. "Map Of The Soul: PERSONA," BTS

2. “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

3. “Free Spirit,” Khalid

4. "Ventura," Anderson .Paak

5. “Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle

6. “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

7. "HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM," Beyonce

8. “Death Race for Love,” Juice WRLD

9. “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

10. "Hoodie SZN," A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

NIELSEN TV RATINGS

1. "NCIS," CBS

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS.

3. "Game of Thrones," HBO

4. "FBI," CBS

5. "60 Minutes," CBS

6. "Survivor," CBS

7. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC

8. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC

9. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC

10. "America Idol" (Monday), ABC