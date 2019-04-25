Twinsburg Garden Club Workshop: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Twinsburg Community Center, 10260 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg. "Native Plants: Gardening with a Purpose.” Free. Registration is requested. Go to https://twinsburg.activityreg.com/.

Lawn Care and Maintenance Seminar: 11 a.m. Saturday at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. 330-724-0505.

Craft & Herb Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Lake Township. Artisans on all three floors of the historic Stewart Manor House and on the lawn, Herbal Society plant sale with 150 varieties of culinary and decorative herbs and flowering plants.

Weymouth Preservation Society Plant Sale: 10 a.m to 1 p.m. May 4 at Old Weymouth School, 3314 Myers Road, Medina Township. Hanging baskets, perennials, herbs, heirloom tomatoes and vegetable plants. 330-722-4409 or www.weymouthpreservationsociety.com.

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services Spring Flower Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8 to 12 at the Hunters Square Plaza, 8700 E. Market St., Howland. Mother’s Day gift baskets, lush hanging baskets, fragrant herbs and hardy perennials will be available. For more information, call 330-856-5582, ext. 126, or go to www.noas.com.

Copley-Fairlawn Kiwanis Club Flower Sale: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 9 and 10 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of Copley and Jacoby roads. Free coffee and doughnuts. www.copleyfairlawnkiwanis.org.

Friends of Secrest Aboretum’s Plant Discovery Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at Secrest Welcome & Education Center, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. Plant sale and open house. www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. May 13, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. International orchid expert Leon Glicenstein will give a presentation on Peru’s orchids and the cultural site of Machu Picchu. For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Stan Hywet Plant Sale: Begins May 18 and continues through June 2 in the Courtyard near Molly’s Shop at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. A variety of plants including Stan Hywet’s Homegrown Series of decorative containers and baskets are available. For more information, go to www.stanhywet.org.

Gates Mills Garden Club Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 at Esquire’s Cottage & Barn, 1280 Chagrin River Road, Gates Mills. Annuals, perennials, shrubs and houseplants. Vintage boutique with gently used items for sale. 440-423-4555 or www.thegatesmillsgardenclub.com.

Hale Farm & Village’s Sow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9 at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. Heirloom plants and herbs with significance to Northeast Ohio, unusual perennials. Admission is $10 adults, $5 children. For more information, go to www.halefarm.org.

Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 and 16 at Heritage Farms, 650 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Costume parade, dancing, Bubble Fairy, games, build fairy houses and gardens. Magic Meadow Market with arts and crafts, sweet treats, face painting, raffles. $10 children ages 3-17, $5 adults. 330-657-2330.

Master Gardeners of Summit County Tour of Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29. Six gardens featured on the general tour, Posie Shoppe with garden items and Master Gardener-grown plants. $20; patron $75-$100. www.summitmastergardeners.org/.