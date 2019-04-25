One of a Kind Pet Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Sassy Sunflower Boutique, 1351 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road Suite O, Copley. http://www.oneofakindpets.com.

Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Wayne County Humane Society Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Valu, 4369 Burbank Road, Wooster. www.wchs.org/event/petvalu-adoption-event-0.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at One of A Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.