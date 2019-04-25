The first image that popped on my screen during a recent Google search of "Fumé Blanc" was a $12.99 bottle from Ferrari-Carano. The term Fumé Blanc was first used by the great Robert Mondavi. (It's sauvignon blanc aged in oak. But don't let that be a turnoff.)

I am ultra persnickety when it comes to sauvignon blanc AND over-oaked white wines. Ferrari-Carano's damn near had me doing back flips. Finally! What a nice refreshing wine. This is what I have been searching for. It's a really easy drinker with aromas of pineapple and peach. Couldn't have been better with shrimp and garlic pasta, and my treasured Maryland crab cakes. Even though Mother Nature hasn't delivered us spring weather, we might be able to nudge her along with a few sips of Fumé Blanc.

