1. Classic rock: Foghat will perform at 7 p.m. at the Tangier in Akron. The band dates back to London in 1971 and has had a number of lineup changes over the years. Fan favorites include "Slow Ride," "I Just Want to Make Love to You," "Fool for the City" and "Drivin' Wheel." For more, visit thetangier.com.

2. Crunch time: The Cleveland Crunch's 25th Anniversary Championship Reunion Game is at 7:30 p.m. at Akron's Goodyear Hall on East Market Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the charity game range from $30 to $50.

3. Wrestling event: The Micro Wrestling Federation will be at the Thirsty Cowboy on state Route 18 in Medina Township. Matches start at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $16 to $23. Micro Wrestling Federation features competitors who are all under 5 feet tall. For more, visit www.MicroWrestling.com.