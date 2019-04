Akron duo's ninth studio album will return to rock roots.

The Black Keys announced their new album “Let’s Rock,” will be released on June 28.

The album, their ninth studio release, will be the first in five years and follows the announcement of the “Let’s Rock” tour coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on September 30. The album is a return to the bluesy fuzz guitar-heavy approach of their early albums and was produced at Auerbach's Easy Eye Studios in Nashville.