The Black Keys get back to rocking and Chrissie Hynde gets jazzy on recently announced albums.

Two of Akron’s most famous rock n’ roll exports have both announced three new albums.

The Black Keys announced their new album “Let’s Rock” will be released on June 28.

The album, their ninth studio release, will be the first in five years and follows the announcement of the “Let’s Rock” tour coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sept. 30.

The album is a return to the bluesy fuzz guitar-heavy approach of their early albums evidenced by the latest single the bouncy guitar-driven “Eagle Birds.” It was produced at Auerbach's Easy Eye Studios in Nashville.

Pretenders leader and 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chrissie Hynde also announced her second album under her own name “Valve Bone Woe.”

The album will feature Hynde covering a variety of jazz, pop and Great American Songbook tunes ranging from John Coltrane’s “Naima” to a trippy, languid take on The Beach Boys “Caroline, No” as well as songs by Charles Mingus, Nick Drake and her ex-husband Ray Davies of the Kinks.

The album got its name, “Valve Bone Woe” from Hynde’s brother Terry Hynde, multi-instrumentalist for local legends 15-60-75 The Numbers Band, Hynde told ultimateclassicrock.com after she contacted him about the death of jazz pianist Bob Brookmeyer. “Valve Bone Woe” will be released on Sept. 6, a day before the rock legend’s 68th birthday.

Hynde is also readying a new Pretenders album “Hate For Sale” with longtime Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne. The album currently has no release date. Hynde will play a concert at The Hollywood Bowl with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble on July 6.

