Calling all rangers: National Junior Ranger Day will be celebrated by the Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be in the Ledges Shelter, 405 Truxell Road in Peninsula, for kids ages 4 to 12 to learn more about the program. There will be hikes on the Ledges Trail, a chance to try on ranger uniforms, meet some of CVNP’s Paw Patrol volunteers, learn about the variety of work that rangers do, and enjoy a piece of cake. There will be a swearing-in ceremony at 1 p.m. and the debut of the 2019 Junior Ranger badge.

City cleanup: Take Pride in Barberton Day is at 9 a.m. Residents and groups are invited to help clean and beautify the community. Gloves, trash bags and trash pickup are provided. To register, call 330-848-6653.

Breathe and relax: A World Tai Chi and Qigong Day event is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Akron Art Museum. Participants of all ages are invited to come play and learn tai chi and qigong breathing and movement techniques. The free event is in its 11th year and will be held in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden, 1 S. High St.