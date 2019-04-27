1. Historical times: Vintage Days start at noon at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. Actors portraying friends, business associates and staff members of the Seiberling family will talk about life in the 1920s at the estate in the Manor House. There will be a game of vintage “base ball” on the Great Meadow from 1 to 3 p.m. The program is included with self-guided tour admission. The estate is at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron.

2. Strumming along: Guitarfest will be at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be about 125 sellers of all things guitar. There will be beer and food trucks. Admission is $8 and free for kids ages 12 and under. For more, visit guitarfestohio.com.

3. You otter go: There will be an otter open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pond Brook Conservation Area, 3973 E. Aurora Road, Twinsburg. The event will celebrate the return of the otters. A naturalist will lead short walks every 30 minutes in search of otters.