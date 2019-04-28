Heart to Heart Communications Greater Akron Speaks Out for Values Breakfast: 6:45 a.m. Monday at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Speaker is Billy Taylor, director of global diversity and inclusion at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. $50, $100 patron. 330-434-3278 or www.h2hc.org.

Hope for the Wild Fundraiser: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. Featuring Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani from Wildlife SOS, based in India. $50, includes open bar, nonalcoholic drinks and food. Student tickets $25, includes soda and food. Age 18 and over only. www.akronzoo.org.

Akron Urban League Annual Meeting and Scholarship Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Akron. Scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors. $50. https://330tix.com/events/2019-annual-meeting-and-scholarship-luncheon.

Akron Symphony Guild Garden Party: 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Owl Barn at Dayton Nursery, 3459 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. Wine and hors d’oeuvres, garden talk, shopping. $25. 330-936-6952.

Medina County Pet-Tacular: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Sports, 313 Medina Road, Medina. Activities for owners and pets, discounted vaccinations and microchipping, a pet spa, kids and pets area, coloring contests and Pets Have Talent Contest. Free. 330-725-9756 or www.medinacountyauditor.org.

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Women “Kindness is Always Fashionable”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron. Spring fashion, flowers and food. $20. For reservations, call Renee Reale at 330-338-1815 or email renee4reale@gmail.com.

Arthritis Foundation Derby Day Luncheon: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Canton Regency, 4512 22nd St. NW, Canton. Derby Day hat contest and auction, fashion show, raffle baskets, luncheon and mint juleps. $10. 330-477-7664, ext. 121.

Heritage Home Association's Benefit Garage Sale: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Patrick House, 233 Fair Ave. NW, New Philadelphia. Architectural salvage, fixtures, hardware, accessories, and some antiques. For more information, call George at 330-364-5757.

Rotary Club of Massillon Derby de Mayo: 5 p.m. Saturday at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 303 Weirich Blvd. NW, Massillon. Dinner, bet on the Kentucky Derby, mint juleps, silent and live auctions, music and dancing. $50. www.eventbrite.com/e/derby-de-mayo-tickets-59510619866.

Cinco de Meow CLE: 5 p.m. Saturday at Around the Corner Saloon & Cafe, 18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $30, includes specialty margarita or beer, all-you-can-eat taco bar. Vegan and vegetarian friendly. Proceeds benefit Lucky Paws and Tails From The City. www.eventbrite.com/e/foirth-annual-cinco-de-meow-cle-tickets-55452827901.

Children’s Cup — A Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Weymouth Country Club, 3946 Weymouth Road, Medina. Benefits the Children’s Center of Medina County. $60. www.medinacountychildrenscenter.org.

The American Heart Association 2019 Akron Heart Ball: 6 p.m. Saturday at The University of Akron Student Union Ballroom. The evening will consist of a cocktail hour, formal dinner, a program beginning at 7:30 p.m., a live auction, live entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $250. For tickets and information, go to Https://ahaakron.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20182019AkronHeartBall.

Apollo’s Fire Tangos & Fandangos: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tudor Arms Hotel, 10660 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland. Sangria and cocktails, tapas, dinner with wine and performances. Tickets start at $195. https://apollosfire.org/2018-2019-benefit-gala/.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s Gala: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel, 100 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleveland. Cocktail reception, program and dinner, followed by a party. $750. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/pediatrics/landing/gala.

Ingenuity Cleveland’s Dreamer’s Bal: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at IngenuityLabs in the Hamilton Collaborative, 5401 Hamilton Ave., Cleveland. Art installations, immersive music and dance performances. $25 in advance, $35 at the door, $65 VIP. Age 21 and over. www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dreamers-bal-tickets-56836484455.

Race to Empower 10K/5K and 1 Mile: Sunday at UCP of Greater Cleveland, 10011 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Registration 7:30 a.m. 10K/5K starts at 9 a.m.; 1 mile fun-run at 9:10 a.m. $25. For registration, go to www.hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.

Summit Liberty House Cinco De Hallo: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Gavin Scott Salon & Spa, 4960 Darrow Road, Stow. Salon services, taco bar, breakfast bites, margaritas, beer and mariachi band. $50. www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-hallo-celebration-presented-by-the-read-family-tickets-57800281197.

Ohio Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation “Racing to a Cure” Derby Brunch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The Westin Downtown, 777 St. Clair Ave. NE, Cleveland. Breakfast buffet, two mimosas and dessert table included with each ticket purchase. Cash bar with beer and wine available for further beverage needs. Silent auction will be held. $60. For tickets, go to http://phfderbybrunch.eventzilla.net.





Fairlawn Hunger Walk: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron, 3300 Morewood Road, Akron. Walk begins at 3 p.m. Benefits the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. www.akroninterfaith.org.

Into The Light Walk: Sunday at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, for depression awareness and suicide prevention. Registration begins at 6 p.m., speaker and walk at 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $35 on the day of the event. To register, go to http://lifeact.org/walk.

Pasta for CASA: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 9 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North St., Akron. Pasta station, hors d’oeuvres, open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks, silent auction. $30. For reservations, go to www.summitcasagal.org.

Littlest Heroes Gala Celebration: 6 p.m. May 9 at the Cleveland Hofbrauhaus, 1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland. Live music, food, drinks and prizes. Honoring Northern Ohio Chevelles Club, former “little hero” Ryan Short, and the South Euclid and Parma police departments. $75. www.thelittlestheroes.org.

Stewart’s Caring Place Hope Walk: May 11 at Stewart’s Caring Place, 2955 W. Market St., Suite R, Akron. Registration starts at 9 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m. www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/13th-annual-hope-walk.

Smart House Spirit Society “A Ladies Day in May”: 2 p.m. May 11 at the John Smart House Museum, 206 N. Elmwood, Medina. Master bartender Chris from 17 Public Square Restaurant will provide bubbly recipes; talk will be given on how “Early Medina” entertained. $40 members, $45 for nonmembers. 330-722-1341 or email mchs@zoominternet.net.

Children’s Concert Society Annual Fundraiser: May 11 at the Fairlawn Country Club. Featuring food representative of New Orleans, and music by Mo’ Mojo. For ticket information, call 330-972-2504 or go to http://childrensconcertsociety.org/.

Canal Captain’s Ball: 6 p.m. May 17 at the Akron/Fairlawn Hilton, 3180 W. Market St., Akron. Dinner, live and silent auctions. Benefit for the Ohio & Erie Canal. Reservation deadline May 10. $100-$250. 330-374-5657.

United Way of Summit County’s Bold Glow: 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 17 at J.E. Good Park Golf Course, 530 Nome Ave., Akron. Night golf experience. $150 golfer, $100 designated driver/golfer, $50 nongolfer. http://uwsummit.org/boldglow.

Hospice of the Western Reserve Warehouse Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 and noon to 4 p.m. May 19 at Hospice of the Western Reserve Headquarters, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland. Gently used home furnishings, accents and accessory pieces, artwork and lamps, and more. www.hospicewr.org/cleveland-resale-shop.

Akron Pregnancy Services' Annual Walk for LIFE: 10 a.m. May 18 at Akron Pregnancy Services, 105 E. Market St., Akron. For more information, call 330-434-2221.

Love an Angel Foundation: 5:30 p.m. May 18 at St. George Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn. “Ladies Night Out” garden party and designer purse bingo, $50, includes two bingo cards, two bar tickets, dinner. Call Patti at 234-678-7466 or 330-701-1886 or go to www.loveanangel.org.

“MADS For The Cause” Benefit Concert: 6 p.m. May 18 at Shore Cultural Center, 291 E. 222nd St., Euclid. Featuring: Vizier, YKE!, Rosco No.E, Oso Dre, Samantha Likes, Kartel with A K, VANTE, Aaron Thomas “ATV” Vance, Crazy8theGreat, and Adrianna Miller. Supports MADS (MS, Autism, Drug Addiction & Sex trafficking). $15. For tickets, call Ma P at 330-907-8001.

Cleveland Restoration Society Celebration of Preservation: 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 22 at Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. A joint program of the Cleveland Restoration Society and the American Institute of Architects Cleveland recognizing outstanding achievements in historic preservation in Northeast Ohio. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets, go to https://clevelandrestoration.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/1999.

Bingo for Rehab Ministry: 6-8 p.m. May 22 at The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. Vendors, silent auction, baskets and bingo. $10/5 rounds. 330-576-6608 or email Danielle at dkinney08@yahoo.com.

Bath Volunteers for Service Home Tour: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 23. Two luncheon times, 11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. $40 includes the tour, luncheon and fashion show, $30 tour only. www.bathvolunteersforservice.com.

ARC Recovery Services Arise, Shine: 6:30 p.m. May 31 at Quaker Square, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Dinner and dessert, live music, speakers and a silent auction. $50. www.arcrecoveryservices.com/events/arise-shine-1.

Art & Wine Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. June 1 in downtown Kent. Local artists, entertainment, food and Ohio wineries. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Main Street Kent. www.mainstreetkent.org.

Cleveland Play House "Copacabana": June 1 at Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Dinner and dancing, live auction and a theatrical presentation. Call Beverly Gans at 216-400-7030 or email bgans@clevelandplayhouse.com.

Falls Cancer Club Card Party and Raffle: noon to 3:30 p.m. June 7 at Redeemer Church. An afternoon of cards and games with door prizes. Tickets are $8 and include lunch and beverage. For tickets, call 330-929-2796, Kathy Drozin at 330-928-9982 or Molly Costigan at 330-928-8058.

Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle: 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Local kings and queens will battle for the titles of Mr. & Miss Akron Pride Festival 2019. $20, and $45 for VIP. www.akroncivic.com.

IBH Golf Outing: 11 a.m. June 10 at Silver Lake Country Club, 1325 Graham Road, Silver Lake. 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Proceeds benefit IBH Addiction Recovery Center. 330-644-4095, ext. 306.

Medina County Women’s Endowment Fund Seasons of Giving: June 13 at Blue Heron Event Center, Medina. To receive an invitation, go to www.akroncf.org/MCWEFnews.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Elevation: 6:30-11:30 p.m. June 14 at The Ledges Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Buffet dinner, beer and wine, s’mores around the campfire, dancing to live music. $85, $150 patron. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/elevation.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Topography: 6:30-11 p.m. June 15 at The Ledges Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Cocktails at the overlook, appetizers along the trails, dinner in the meadow, campfires. $300-$600. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/topography.

Five Star Sensation: 7 p.m. to midnight June 15 at Cuyahoga Community College Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills. The evening will feature amazing fare, spectacular wines, and a very special silent auction, all for the benefit of UH Seidman Cancer Center. Tickets start at $300. For tickets and information, go to www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-fundraise/uh-events/five-star-sensation.

Vet Fest 2019: 1 p.m. June 22 at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Music, food, raffles celebrating veterans, active military, families and the community. Presented by Rolling Thunder Akron Chapter 2 and Donovan’s Kids with The City of Akron and Lock 3. Memorial Ride from 9 a.m. to noon to the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton for a wreath laying ceremony. $15 per bike. www.rollingthunderchapter2ohio.com.

9th Annual Love INC Medina Golf Outing Fundraiser: 2 p.m. June 29 at Bunker Hill Golf Course, 3060 Pearl Road, Medina. Four-person scramble format. $85 before June 22 and $95 after June 22. 330-722-4174 or https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/love-inc-of-medina-8.

Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk: July 13 at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. The race winds through downtown Akron in a flat and fast 5K course and ends with an award ceremony, music and post-race goodies in the park. Proceeds support the work of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial Foundation. Participants can register at www.andrearose.org.

National Wigs for Kids Day: July 20 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. 5K and 1-mile fun walk. Registration begins 7 a.m. All participants will receive a T-shirt and access to activities at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest. $35. www.wigsforkids.org/wigs-for-kids-day-at-the-zoo.

Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club Paw Fest: Sept. 15 at Bow Wow Beach Dog Park, 5027 Stow Road, Stow. The club is seeking dog-related vendors, rescue groups and various food vendors. Email Duhstoy2@gmail.com.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Clam and Lobster Bake: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center, 2675 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. A traditional New England bake with cocktails, appetizers, chowder and live music. $200-$275. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/clambake.

Send information about social and charity events to The Scene, c/o Lynne Sherwin, Features Department, Akron Beacon Journal, P.O. Box 640, Akron, OH 44309. Or email lsherwin@thebeaconjournal.com with ‘‘The Scene’’ in the subject line. Event notices should be sent at least two weeks in advance. Merits of all organizations have not been investigated by the Beacon Journal, so potential donors should verify the worthiness of a cause before committing.