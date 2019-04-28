Akron appearance: Folk singer Jordan Kirk will perform at the Rialto Theatre at 8 p.m. The venue is at 1000 Kenmore Blvd. in Akron. For tickets, visit therialtotheatre.com/tickets/.

Relax and wine: There will be a Yoga & Wine gathering at 5:45 p.m. at the High & Low Winery on state Route 18 in Sharon Township. The $15 fee includes a yoga class and a glass of wine afterward.

Book sale: The Fairlawn-Bath Branch Library will have a fill-a-bag sale of used books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The library is at 3101 Smith Road.

Prairie program: There will be a fire on the prairie program from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Fire equipment will be on display and participants can walk through the freshly burned prairie at the Springfield Bog, 1400 Portage Line Road, in Springfield Township.