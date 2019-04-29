See art exhibit: The Cleveland Museum of Art is exhibiting photos from the early career of Gordon Parks through June 9. Parks applied his vision to many other areas beyond photos; he was also a composer, writer and film director, most famously of 1971’s “Shaft.” The museum will show his documentary “Leadbelly,” about the folk/blues guitarist and singer, at 1:45 p.m. in Morley Lecture Hall, followed by a Q&A with curator Barbara Tannenbaum. Admission is $12, $9 members. Be sure to leave time before or after the show to check out the exhibit. clevelandart.org.

Attend free concert: The University of Akron Band gives a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Help beautify city: Today is the last day of Clean Up Akron Month, when Keep Akron Beautiful encourages all city residents to pick up litter and illegal dumps. Last year, 3,509 volunteers cleaned up almost 18 tons of trash and 63 tires from 152 sites, including 18 schools. Can’t do it today? It’s never too late to beautify your corner of the city; make a plan for this weekend. keepakronbeautiful.org.