On Thursday, join Akron Art Museum librarian Ted Pitts for a 6-7:30 p.m. discussion of a book about going to art school when you’re older.

Following her retirement from Princeton University, historian Dr. Nell Irvin Painter surprised everyone in her life by returning to school — in her 60s — to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Fine Arts in painting.

In “Old in Art School,” she travels from her beloved Newark to the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design and finds meaning in the artists she loves even as she comes to understand how they may be undervalued.

The book addresses identity issues, such as age and race, while exploring what it means to be an artist. The event is free. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/2UQZ4ym or 330-376-9186. After Pitts’ talk, accompany him on a tour of the exhibit “Nick Cave: Feat.”

Advocate for arts

Ohio Citizens for the Arts has named Frances Buchholzer of Akron as the recipient of the 2019 William R. Joseph Ohio Arts Advocacy Medal.

The award is named for the founder of Ohio Citizens for the Arts and will be presented May 15 at the Arts Day & Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio luncheon in Columbus.

OCA says Buchholzer has been a leader and champion of the arts and culture for decades in Northeast Ohio, statewide and nationally, bringing attention to how the arts intersect with other areas of society, especially the sciences. Her interests extend from the arts to public policy and have led her to serve on various state and national environmental organizations.

Buchholzer has educated the community while influencing the public and private sector, drawing connections between arts and culture to economic generators, and forging partnerships to strengthen the arts in Ohio and beyond.

She has served on boards and committees for the Akron Art Museum, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the National Park System Advisory Board and Summit County Metro Parks; as chairman of the board of park commissioners for Metro Parks; and as a member of the University of Akron Foundation and the Environments and Energy Study Institute in Washington, D.C.

THURSDAY

Serving — Conflict Kitchen: The Allen Memorial Art Museum, 87 N. Main St., Oberlin, presents “Conflict Kitchen,” a 5:30 p.m. program on a Pittsburgh restaurant that served up food and culture from countries in diplomatic or military conflict with the United States. Collaborators Jon Rubin and Dawn Weleski will discuss their project, which operated from 2010 to 2017 with a changing menu of meals from Afghanistan, North Korea and other regions. Free. Galleries will be open until 7:30 p.m. 440-775-8670.

FRIDAY

Art awards: Myers School of Art, 150 E. Exchange St., Akron, will hold its annual awards ceremony from 2:30-4 p.m. and hold the final day of its “STELLAR: 2019: Graphic Design Senior Portfolio Exhibition” in the Emily Davis Gallery. 330-972-6030; http://bit.ly/2IRFNeS.

SATURDAY

Tots Create: It's Knick-Knack Kaleidoscope Day. Wee creatives will crave active learning experiences that stretch the way they interpret the world. Meeting up with new friends similar in age and stage makes the journey best for ages 3-5 and their grownups. The Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., holds 10:30 a.m. to noon classes for this set. $10; $5 member child. Registration is required: http://bit.ly/2GNYEnx.

Kids Studio: Colossal Collage, Panic-Build Style is the project for 6- to 10-year-old aspiring artists, held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Akron Art Museum. $10; $5 member child. Registration is required. Caregivers are welcome to participate but are not required to stay. To register: http://bit.ly/2XWuQMa.

SUNDAY

Opening: The Peninsula Art Academy will open its spring season from 6-8 p.m. with an exhibit that explores art made from unusual materials. Artwork drop-off is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Peninsula Art Academy, 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. $20 (three submissions). 330-657-2248; peninsulaartacademy@gmail.com.

Historic House Opens: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weltzheimer/Johnson House, 534 Morgan St., Oberlin, will open to the public with tours at noon, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Admission is $10; free for children and Oberlin College students. Visit http://bit.ly/2IPRlze to reserve a timed ticket. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome if tickets are still available. 440-775-8670.

African Mask Talk: The Allen Memorial Art Museum, 87 N. Main St., Oberlin, will hold a 2 p.m. talk on a Torso Mask made by the Yorùbá peoples. This Sunday Object Talk is by Oberlin College student Audrey Libatique. 440-775-8670.

Dorothy Shinn writes about art and architecture. Send information to her at the Akron Beacon Journal, P.O. Box 640, Akron, OH 44309-0640, or dtgshinn@att.net.