Let's hear it for the Bronx: “A Bronx Tale,” Chazz Palminteri’s autobiographical one-man show that was turned into an acclaimed film, has gone back to its theatrical roots, this time as a musical. The touring company, which includes Stow native Brianna-Marie Bell as love interest Jane, is onstage at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace through May 12. Tickets are $10-$120 at 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Recital at Guzzetta: The University of Akron Symphonic Band performs works by Copland, Maslanka, Markowski and Holst at 7:30 p.m. at Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. It’s free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Comic in Cleveland: Comedian Jeff Dye, recently seen on the NBC series “Better Late than Never” alongside Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman, is at Pickwick and Frolic in Cleveland for a six-show stand Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets are $13-$28 at pickwickandfrolic.com.