ART EXHIBITS

"Joe Vitone: Family Records": Through Oct. 27 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented" through Sept. 8; "Nick Cave: Feat." through June 2; and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

"Crooked River Contrasts": Through May 18 at Summit Artspace 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, "Plein Air — The Cuyahoga and Beyond" through May 18. www.summitartspace.org.

"Panoramic Perspectives": Opens Friday and runs through June 22 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, "Art Is Our Voice" May 4-June 1; and "BFA Senior Show: Maria Uhase," May 9-18. www.summitartspace.org.

"Your Wildest Dreams!" Spring Show: Opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through May 25 at Don Drumm Studios & Gallery, 437 Crouse St., Akron. www.dondrumm.com.

Women’s Art League of Akron 2019 Spring Members' Show: Through June 27 in the St. Paul’s Gallery, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 330-836-9327.

Group Ten Gallery sixth annual Regional Exhibition: Through May 10 at Group Ten Gallery, 201 E. Erie St., Kent. www.grouptengallery.com.

"Looking at Massillon": Through Saturday in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. www.massillonmuseum.org.

"125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football": Opens Saturday and runs through January 2020 at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics": Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Exhibition will run through July 21 at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Also, "Between Worlds: John Jude Palencar," May 3-July 21; "Organized Ambiguity: Gridworks of David Kuntzman," May 3-July 21; and "Food For Thought: Celebrating Food in Art," May 3-July 21. www.cantonart.org.

2019 Annual Members Exhibition: Through Friday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve Gallery, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.artistsarchives.org.

"Project Snapshot Student Exhibition": Through Saturday at Cleveland Print Room, 2550 Superior Ave., Cleveland. www.clevelandprintroom.com.

"Method Acting": Senior Exhibition Portfolios: Through May 10 at the Bostwick Design Art Initiative, 2731 Prospect Ave. E., Cleveland. A reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday. www.methodactingexhibition.weebly.com.

"Printing History: Observation, Imagination, and the Ephemeral": Through May 12 at the College of Wooster Art Museum’s Burton D. Morgan Gallery in Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.