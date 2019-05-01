CLASSICAL

Wooster Symphony Orchestra and Ohio Light Opera Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wooster Country Club, 1251 Oak Hill Road, Wooster. $10. 330-263-2419.

UA Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, First Congregational Church, 292 E. Market St., Akron. With guest violinist Andres Cardenes. $12, $6 non-UA students and free for UA students. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Cleveland Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m Friday and Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Michail Jurowski, conductor; and Vadim Gluzman, violin. Program: Tchaikovsky, Violin Concerto; and Shostakovich, Symphony No. 11 (“The Year 1905”). 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Akron Symphony Orchestra presents “West Side Story” in Concert: 8 p.m. Saturday, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets start at $25. 330-535-8131 or www.akronsymphony.org.

Luis Magalhaes and Nina Schumann, Two Pianos: 2 p.m. Sunday, Gartner Auditorium, Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland. Free. For more information, call 216-987-4444 or go to www.tri-c.edu/performingarts.

Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge. $10, ages 10 and under free. 330-535-8131.

Silver Hall Concert Series presents Choral Arts Cleveland: 3 p.m. Sunday, Maltz Performing Arts Center Silver Hall, 1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland. Free. For tickets, call 216-368-6062 or go to https://case.edu/maltzcenter/silverhallseries.

Parish Arts Concert Series presents 13th Annual High School Music Festival: 4 p.m. Sunday, Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn. With Revere, Copley-Fairlawn, Medina and Firestone high schools. 330-836-7286 or www.flcs-oh.org.

Akron Symphony Orchestra Concert for Kids “Tubby the Tuba”: 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, First Congregational Church in Hudson, 47 Aurora St., Hudson. $5. For tickets, call 330-535-8131 or go to www.akronsymphony.org.