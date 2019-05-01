ETC

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.

14th Annual Minerva Village-wide Garage Sales: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. There will be approximately 50 sales scheduled. For more information, call 330-868-7705, ext. 151, 330-868-3783 or email pattiw@ci.minerva.oh.us.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Yom HaShoah Commemoration: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive, Akron. Featuring testimony of second generation Holocaust survivor and Stow resident Andrea Rabinovitz whose mother, Jo Ann (Hansi) Listig Glickman, along with grandparents, Ludwig and Theresa, escaped Nazi Germany in 1939 while other family members were sent to concentration camps and later died. For more information, call 330-867-7850 or go to www.jewishakron.org.

1st Annual Canal Town Book Festival: Friday and Saturday at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., Dover. On Friday, Natalie D. Richards, nationally acclaimed teen author, will be the keynote speaker. Events include music, refreshments, a book signing and more. An Author Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with twenty to thirty regional authors present to discuss writing, publishing and to sign and sell books. For more information, call 330-343-6123.

Friends of the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. 330-928-2117.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Akron Zoo Cinco de Mayo: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. The zoo will offer activities such as animal encounters, a selfie station, trivia wheel, yard games, crafts and more. Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors and $9 ages 2-14. For more information, call 330-375-2550 or go to www.akronzoo.org.

Hower House Museum presents 2019 Artisan & Antiques Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. $6 admission.

Egg Decorating Workshop “Make an Egg for Mother’s Day”: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. $20 for the traditional pysanka egg workshop includes all supplies. To register, email ohioeggartistsguild@yahoo.com.

4th Annual Stark Mini Maker Faire: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Stark County Library, main branch, 715 Market Ave. N., Canton. Family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness is a celebration of the Maker Movement. For more information, call 330-452-0665 or go to www.StarkLibrary.org/MakerFaire.

International Women’s Air & Space Museum Free Family Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland. 216-623-1111 or www.iwasm.org.

Free Community Shred Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Medina Achievement Center, 4691 Windfall Road, Medina. A shredding truck will be on-site. For more information, go to www.mcbdd.org.

Steeped in Magic: Fairy Gardens: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fieldcrest Estate, 1346 Easthill St. SE, North Canton. Join fairy lore expert and master gardener Nancy Quinn Simon for a fairy story time, where you can learn about the latest in fairy fashions, trends and legends. Enjoy refreshments and a sweet treat while you listen. Free. For more information and reservations, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/steeped-in-magic-tickets-60002096887.

Kids Light-up Lightsaber Cards: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Create lightsaber cards that light up on this May the Fourth. 330-928-2117.

Teen Light-up Lightsaber Cards: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Create lightsaber cards that light up on this May the Fourth. 330-928-2117.

Downtown Akron Art Walk: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, various venues and restaurants in downtown Akron. Featuring local art, live music and fun for all ages.

Bob Blyer’s Meadowbrook Big Band Swing into Spring Dance: 7-10 p.m. Saturday at St. George Romanian Orthodox Church Event Center, 144 30th St. NW, Canton. $10 per person in advance, $12 at the door. For reservations, call 330-492-1983 or email robert.blyer@neo.rr.com.

Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Center, 118 W. Market St., Akron. Akron’s longest running theatrical open mic. Artists can preregister for a performance slot at www.epcooker.com.

Israel Festival: 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive, Akron. From 12:30-1 p.m. Yom HaZikaron, Remembering Israel’s Fallen Soldiers, with songs by Akron’s Clergy and a performance by The Lippman School students. 1-3 p.m. Yom Ha’atzmaut, celebrating Israel’s Independence Day.

Free Maternity Health Fair “Before Baby”: 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the Akron General main lobby, 1 Akron General Ave., Akron. Vendors will offer essential information about baby products, child care, choosing a doctor for baby, and much more. For more information, call 330-344-2229.

Medina County Historical Society Open House: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the John Smart House Museum, 206 N. Elmwood, Medina.

The Scottish American Society: 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Summit-County Public Library, 60 S. High St., Akron. McGonagall Poetry Competition and Shortbread Contest. For more information, call Jim or Margaret Frost at 330-903-4573 or Dave and Dianne Allison at 330-923-8331 or 330-571-3947.

Sunday Funday Dance: 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Dance lesson from 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Astronomy for Adults: 2 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. “Night Sky” followed by a 30 to 40 minute open lecture/discussion directed by the audience. 330-455-7043.

Vinyl Listening Session: 6 p.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. John Shultz and Don Specht will spin their favorite records, with time for others to share a selection or two. For more information, call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314, or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Live Well @ Your Library — Eat Healthy, Be Active, Eat Right, It's A Lifestyle: 6-7 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn how to prevent chronic diseases and maintain healthy weight. 330-928-2117.

Monthly Card Making — New Simple Greetings: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Supplies included. To register, call 330-971-8425, 330-971-8225 or go to www.cityofcf.com/parksandrec.

MassMu History Discussion Group: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Moderator Chris Craft will be looking for information about Wellman neighborhood residences, original homes in Kendal, mansions on Fourth Street, and West Side gems like the Textor house. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or go to www.massillonmuseum.org.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St., Hartville. Reservations required by May 2, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Books to Ballet: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ballet in the City presents a program that merges literacy, music and ballet for children. The program will feature "Max" by Rachel Isadora and will include live music. 330-928-2117.

Emerald Valley Mothers of Multiples: 6:45-8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Middleburg Heights Community Center, Room B, 16000 Bagley Road, Cleveland. For more information, go to www.bigtent.com/groups/evmomc.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Anime Club: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson. Ages 11-18. Registration required, call 330-653-6658 or www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Cricut Cards: Mother's Day: 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Make the perfect duckling-themed Mother's Day card. 330-928-2117.

A New Beginning — Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, call 330-745-6239.