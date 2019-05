JAZZ

Refresh Collective: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Hathaway Brown Solo Voice Showcase: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $10. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Ullman/Swell’s the Chicago Plan: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

UA Jazz Guitar Ensemble: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Justin Kauflin: 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $25, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

Windsong: 7 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Yellowjackets: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $40. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Evelyn Wright & David Thomas Trio: Noon Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Eddie Baccus Sr. Quartet featuring Shirley Cook: 8 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Evelyn Wright tribute to Nancy Wilson: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Legacy of Jazz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Club Wonder, 988 W. Bowery St., Akron. $3.

Jaimie Branch’s Fly or Die: 7 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.