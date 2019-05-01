ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “High Life”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday; “Her Smell”, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, 3, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 2, 4:45 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Batman’s 80th Anniversary presents “Batman”: 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Cinemark Aurora; Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Valley View 24; Wooster Movies 10; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. See movie listings for ticket price.

Batman’s 80th Anniversary presents “Batman Returns”: 4 and 7 p.m. Monday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Cinemark Aurora; Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Valley View 24; Wooster Movies 10; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. See movie listings for ticket price.

Capitol Theatre: (1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Double Indemnity”, 9 p.m. Friday. $25.”Dispatches From Cleveland”, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. $5.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Plan 9 From Outer Space”, 9:30 and midnight Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. $6. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, midnight Saturday. $9.75. “Tolkien: Live From The Montclair Film Festival”, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $12.50.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Babylon”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 9:25 p.m. Friday; “The Competition”, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday; “Kiss Me Deadly”, 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday; “Never Look Away”, 7:05 p.m. Saturday; “Lost Bohemia”, 4:30 p.m. Sunday; “Ruben Brandt, Collector”, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) First Friday Family Movie: “Racing Stripes”, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free.