NEW SHOWS

Over the Rhine: 8 p.m. June 21, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstate.com.

Airmen of Note: 7:30 p.m. June 27, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. Free. 330-259-0555 or www.stambaughauditorium.com.

Queensryche: 8 p.m. July 12, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $22.50-$42.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Colin Jost: 8 p.m. July 13, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $35-$55. www.ticketmaster.com.

Patton Oswalt: 8 p.m. July 13, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $35-$65. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters: 8 p.m. July 17, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $25-$35. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstate.com.

Terry Lee Goffee: Johnny Cash tribute: 8 p.m. July 20, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $15-$20. www.ticketmaster.com.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $45-$55. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Poco and Pure Prairie League: 8 p.m. Sept. 6, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $37-$47. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstate.com.

Kathleen Madigan: 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $45. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Lewis Black: 8 p.m. Oct. 5, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $45-$75. www.ticketmaster.com.

MasterChef Junior Live!: 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Playhouse Square KayBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets start at $29. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Toto: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $48.50-$75. www.ticketmaster.com.

Paul Anka: 8 p.m. Nov. 1, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $67.50-$135. www.ticketmaster.com.

Rock The Rink Tour: 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland. Featuring Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan with host Scott Hamilton. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $32.50-$122.50. For tickets, go to www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Brian Regan: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $39.50-$59.50. www.masoniccleveland.com/.