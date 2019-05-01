THURSDAY

Kinderealm: Who’s New Nature Walk: Ages 3-6 and their adult companion will go on a spring nature walk to learn about who’s new in nature. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Veterans Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1714 Schneider St. NE, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Homeschoolers: Numbers in Nature: Ages 7-10, learn about the famous Fibonacci sequence and how this “golden ratio” appears in nature, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Birds & Blooms: Search for wildflowers and songbirds along the trail, 1:30-3 p.m. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Springfield Lake Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9 a.m. Meet at 1500 Canton Road, Lakemore. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SATURDAY

Wildflower Hike: Search for woodland wildflowers along parts of Dogwood Trail, 10 a.m. to noon. Sand Run Metro Park, Wadsworth Area, 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Free Fishing Days: All ages welcome, no license required. Learn to clean your catch and get some native fish recipes, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park boathouse, 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Heron Open House: Celebrate the return of the great blue herons while viewing them through spotting scopes and binoculars, 1-3 p.m. Bath Road Heronry, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Munroe Falls Hike and Bike Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Brust Park, 128 S. Main St., Munroe Falls. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Silver Creek Metro Park: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Hocking Hills State Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold an 8- or 15-mile hike at 11 a.m. Meet at Hocking Hills State Park Visitors Center, 19852 State Route 664, Logan. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Garlic Mustard Pull: Learn about invasive garlic mustard and why native plants need help, then hit the trail to start pulling, 9:30-11:30 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Free Fishing Days: All ages welcome, no license required. Learn to clean your catch and get some native fish recipes, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Boathouse, 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Astronomy Night: Look for spiral galaxies, double stars, Mars, the moon and several constellations, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Road, Bath. 330-865-8065.

Wilderness Center Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Spring Bird Walk: Join a naturalist for a bird walk, 8-11 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Wildflower Walk: Hike through the forest to enjoy the delicate beauty of spring wildflowers, 2-3:30 p.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park main entrance, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Fry Family Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2533 Farber St. SE, Magnolia. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3455 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Weekday Walkers: Hike the Oxbow Trail with stops along the way to discover nature and history, 10-11:30 a.m. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Oxbow Area, 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Nature Drawing for Adults: Join an interpretive artist for an entertaining lesson in nature drawing, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Kinderealm: Who’s New Nature Walk: Ages 3-6 and their adult companion will go on a spring nature walk to learn about who’s new in nature. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Walk & Talk: Sustainability: Walk along the trail and talk about being environmentally conscious, 6-7:30 p.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Trillium Hike Houston Brumbaugh Nature Center: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 16146 Daniel St. NE, Minerva. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Price Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 1000 W. Maple St., North Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.