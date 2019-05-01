POPULAR

THURSDAY

Honne: 7 p.m., $23. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Family of the Year: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with Hollis Brown, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Everly Brothers Experience: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Copper Thieves INT’L: Doors open 8 p.m., with Die Companies and Life Magnetic, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Colter Wall: 8 p.m., $20-$22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Combichrist: 6:30 p.m., with Silver Snakes, Two Dead Roses and Tomorrow's Ghosts, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. The Winchester Music Tavern, www.agoracleveland.com.

Immortal Porpoise: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Ultimate Ozzy: 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

lovelytheband: 7 p.m., with Jagwar Twin and Flora Cash, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Grim Republic EP Release: 7:30 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Red Wanting Blue: 8 p.m., $27-$32. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

The Slackers: Doors open 8 p.m., with Green Room Rockers and CRAIC, $13 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Cory Grinder Band: 8 p.m., with Bindley Hardware Co., $7-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SATURDAY

One Dollar Hat: 4 p.m. Massillon Museum, www.massillonmuseum.org.

Spring Fling VI: 4:30 p.m., with Turnover, Turnstile, (Sandy) Alex G, Culture Abuse, Remember Sports and Reptaliens, $35-$40. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Future Cities: 7 p.m., with Coup De Grace and Uncle Gnarly, $8-$10. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Akron Derbytown Chorus 72nd Annual Show “How D’ya Like Your Eggs?”: 7:30 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium, www.derbytownchorus.org.

John McCutcheon: 8 p.m. May 4, $25. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Etana: Doors open 8 p.m., with Ms. BBC, $15. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Michael Stanley & Friends benefit concert for Cleveland Arts Prize: 8 p.m., $85-$275. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Ruby Boots and Indianola: 9 p.m., $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SUNDAY

Cinco de Mayo Brunch with Gringo Stew: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Bowie Brunch featuring Diamond Dogs: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Akron Derbytown Chorus 72nd Annual Show “How D’ya Like Your Eggs?”: 2 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium, www.derbytownchorus.org.

Medina Community Spring Concert: 2 p.m. Medina High School Middle Stage Auditorium, www.medinacommunityband.org.

Charlie Mosbrook: 6:30 p.m., $7. Roy Smith Shelter House of the Fred Fuller Park, www.mountainroseconcerts.org.

Band DMX: 20th Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m., $32.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Lemonheads: Doors open 7 p.m., with Tommy Stinson, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Leon Bridges: 7 p.m. May 5, tickets starting at $35. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.ticketmaster.com.

Todd Rundgren: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.

Nekromantix: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with Rezurex and Brainiax, $18-$20. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

We Are Scientists: 8 p.m., $15. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Neil Hilborn: 8 p.m., $19-$22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Hippo Campus: 7 p.m., with Samia, $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Lemonheads: Doors open 7 p.m., with Tommy Stinson, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Todd Rundgren: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.

TUESDAY

Lany: 7 p.m., $25. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kings Kaleidoscope: Doors open 7 p.m., $25. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

WEDNESDAY

Mike Lenz: 6:30 p.m. Sarah’s Vineyard, www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.

Hatebreed: 6:30 p.m., with Obituary, Madball, Prong and Skeletal Remains, $25. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Little Steve-O: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Hellogoodbye: 7 p.m., $18. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Epic Beard Men: Doors open 7 p.m., with Vockah Redu and DJ Zole, DJ Eso and Doc Remedy, $10-$12. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.