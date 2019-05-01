POPULAR
THURSDAY
Honne: 7 p.m., $23. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
Family of the Year: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with Hollis Brown, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
The Everly Brothers Experience: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Copper Thieves INT’L: Doors open 8 p.m., with Die Companies and Life Magnetic, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
Colter Wall: 8 p.m., $20-$22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
FRIDAY
Combichrist: 6:30 p.m., with Silver Snakes, Two Dead Roses and Tomorrow's Ghosts, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. The Winchester Music Tavern, www.agoracleveland.com.
Immortal Porpoise: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.
Ultimate Ozzy: 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.
lovelytheband: 7 p.m., with Jagwar Twin and Flora Cash, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
Grim Republic EP Release: 7:30 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.
Red Wanting Blue: 8 p.m., $27-$32. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.
The Slackers: Doors open 8 p.m., with Green Room Rockers and CRAIC, $13 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
The Cory Grinder Band: 8 p.m., with Bindley Hardware Co., $7-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
SATURDAY
One Dollar Hat: 4 p.m. Massillon Museum, www.massillonmuseum.org.
Spring Fling VI: 4:30 p.m., with Turnover, Turnstile, (Sandy) Alex G, Culture Abuse, Remember Sports and Reptaliens, $35-$40. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.
Future Cities: 7 p.m., with Coup De Grace and Uncle Gnarly, $8-$10. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.
Akron Derbytown Chorus 72nd Annual Show “How D’ya Like Your Eggs?”: 7:30 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium, www.derbytownchorus.org.
John McCutcheon: 8 p.m. May 4, $25. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.
Etana: Doors open 8 p.m., with Ms. BBC, $15. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
Michael Stanley & Friends benefit concert for Cleveland Arts Prize: 8 p.m., $85-$275. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Ruby Boots and Indianola: 9 p.m., $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
SUNDAY
Cinco de Mayo Brunch with Gringo Stew: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Bowie Brunch featuring Diamond Dogs: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Akron Derbytown Chorus 72nd Annual Show “How D’ya Like Your Eggs?”: 2 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium, www.derbytownchorus.org.
Medina Community Spring Concert: 2 p.m. Medina High School Middle Stage Auditorium, www.medinacommunityband.org.
Charlie Mosbrook: 6:30 p.m., $7. Roy Smith Shelter House of the Fred Fuller Park, www.mountainroseconcerts.org.
Band DMX: 20th Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m., $32.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Lemonheads: Doors open 7 p.m., with Tommy Stinson, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
Leon Bridges: 7 p.m. May 5, tickets starting at $35. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.ticketmaster.com.
Todd Rundgren: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.
Nekromantix: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with Rezurex and Brainiax, $18-$20. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
We Are Scientists: 8 p.m., $15. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.
Neil Hilborn: 8 p.m., $19-$22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
MONDAY
Hippo Campus: 7 p.m., with Samia, $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Lemonheads: Doors open 7 p.m., with Tommy Stinson, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
Todd Rundgren: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.
TUESDAY
Lany: 7 p.m., $25. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.ticketmaster.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope: Doors open 7 p.m., $25. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
WEDNESDAY
Mike Lenz: 6:30 p.m. Sarah’s Vineyard, www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.
Hatebreed: 6:30 p.m., with Obituary, Madball, Prong and Skeletal Remains, $25. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.
Little Steve-O: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.
Hellogoodbye: 7 p.m., $18. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
Epic Beard Men: Doors open 7 p.m., with Vockah Redu and DJ Zole, DJ Eso and Doc Remedy, $10-$12. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.