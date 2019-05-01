I'd like to think that I always keep a empty glass and an open mind when it comes to wine. I'm pretty adventurous. However, a recent three-hour breakfast with Megalomaniac winemaker Sebastien Jacquey had me thinking that I am not adventurous enough.

Oh, Canada! What a eye opener.

The winery in the Niagara region of Lake Ontario sure left an impression on my palate. Truthfully, Canada isn't the first place that comes to mind when I think of good wine. However, Megalomaniac is changing all of that.

In Ohio, we associate lake effect with many, many inches of snow. But Jacquey takes advantage of the year-round lake effect winds to keep the vines from freezing in the winter, and cool in the summer. Kind of like its own micro-climate.

The packaging is magnificently whimsical. The wine inside proved to be equally pleasing. Megalomaniac’s $14.99 Selfie is a blend of three aromatic white grape varietals: chardonnay, Riesling and sauvignon blanc.

Pour some in a glass, swirl it around and it will let you know that it's time to sip out on the patio. I tried it with grilled eggplant, ahi tuna and some spicy sushi. The fruit in the wine crushed the spiciness of the sushi. This is a pairing I will surely visit again.

If you are in the mood for red, try a bottle of the $16.99 Pompous. It's a nifty blend of cabernet franc, merlot and cabernet sauvignon. I had this one with nibbles of chorizo, and goat cheese on a cracker, and a hunk of lasagna. The winemaker recommends pasta bolognese, pizza and grilled chicken.

— Phil Masturzo