It shouldn’t be called a role reversal when a movie operates from a powerful woman’s point of view.

Such is the slow evolution of our society, however. “Long Shot,” a romantic comedy starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, presents that dynamic.

The narrative hook is enough to grab an audience’s interest, but the film’s unlikely romantic leads keep it. “Long Shot” is one of those projects where even when there aren’t laugh-out-loud moments, a smile remains plastered on faces.

The odd couple of Theron and Rogen deserve much of the credit for creating that — in between the wit and vulgarity that screenwriters Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah massage for laughs is undeniable chemistry.

Theron, an Oscar winner, and Rogen possess an uncanny likability on screen, to the extent that they make what might have been a rote comedic endeavor something very enjoyable and a perfect date film. Forgive me, but I’d forgotten what those films were supposed to be until “Long Shot.”

Theron plays U.S. Secretary of State Charlotte Field, a power broker with far more significant goals on her agenda — such as winning the presidency. She’s an influential woman with little time on her hands, especially if it means getting romantically entangled.

Surely she never planned to see childhood neighbor Fred Flarsky (Rogen) again. He crushed on her big time when they were teens and the unemployed journalist ends up back on her radar after they recognize one another at a party.

Through a series of events, Flarsky lands a gig with Charlotte as a speechwriter as she makes plans to launch her presidential campaign by introducing an environmental initiative. She and her staff jet across the globe with Flarsky in tow as she wheels and deals, getting the support of assorted heads of state.

Proximity can lead to passion, and in this case it does, as the seemingly mismatched duo begin a quasi-clandestine relationship that her aides, Maggie (June Diane Raphael) and Tom (Ravi Patel), aren’t supposed to pick up on. Yeah, right.

Despite cautions from Maggie, Field and Flarsky fall headfirst into it. And so will many members of the audience as the film, directed by Jonathan Levine (“Snatched”), provides not only those uproarious moments, but some genuine romantic ones that ease you into the couple’s world. For the record: it helped me recall the sheer beauty of Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love.” Look it up, kids.

Their situation can’t last, right? Right.

It is a movie, after all, and the powers that be aren’t exactly fond of her initiative. While she wants to be the idealistic teenager who once ran for student body president, Field operates in the real world. Those powers, which include the current president (Bob Odenkirk), a former TV star who decides not to run for re-election, and a thinly veiled imitation of media mogul Rupert Murdoch (an unrecognizable Andy Serkis), force her to compromise her principles using leverage they have against Flarsky.

Despite all of the film’s strong points, it does succumb to predictability on occasion. That isn’t enough to undo the smiles that remain constant throughout its run time.

“Long Shot” could offer a respite for those looking to escape the well-deserved hype and dominance of “The Avengers: Endgame” this weekend.

