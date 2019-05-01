THEATER

Beck Center for the Arts: (Music and Dance Building, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “Razzle Dazzle XIX: It’s SENSEsational” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $15.

Case Western Reserve University: (Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland; www.case.edu/maltzcenter) “The Soap Myth” with Ed Asner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25-$65.

Great Lakes Theater: (Playhouse Square Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Million Dollar Quartet” opens Friday and continues through May 26. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $15-$89.

Independence Community Theater: (6652 Brecksville Road, Independence; 216-447-0443) “Squabbles” opens Friday and continues through May 18. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sunday May 12. $12.

Magical Theatre Company: (565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton; 330-848-3708 or www.magicaltheatre.org) “Charlotte’s Web” opens Friday and continues through May 11. 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday and May 11. $17-$19.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall,103 S. High St., Akron; www.showclix.com/event/edward-stone-1776) Final performances of “1776” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$33.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “A Bronx Tale” continues through May 12. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $10-$120.

Strongsville Community Theatre: (The Little Theater at Strongsville High School, 20025 Lunn Road, Strongsville; 440-879-8817, www.strongsvillecommunitytheatre.com) “The Fantasticks” continues through May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $15.

University of Akron Theatre Program: (Sandefur Theatre, Guzzetta Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron; 330-972-7895, www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances) “Out of Silence: Abortion Stories from the 1 in 3 Campaign” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday May 2-4 and 2 p.m. Sunday. May 5. $10, $5 students.

Weathervane Playhouse: (Dietz Theater, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) Final performances of “[title of show]” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $22.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.WesternReservePlayhouse.org) Final performances of “Emma” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $7 adults, $15 seniors and students.