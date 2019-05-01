See Founding Fathers on stage: It’s the final weekend for that other show that features Founding Fathers bursting into song: Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s production of “1776,” with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Greystone Hall in downtown Akron. Read our review at https://tinyurl.com/y5jz7de5.Tickets are $15-$33 at www.showclix.com/event/edward-stone-1776.

Hear abortion stories: The University of Akron Theatre Program presents “Out of Silence: Abortion Stories from the 1 in 3 Campaign” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Sandefur Theatre in Guzzetta Hall. Tickets are $10, $5 students at 330-972-7895, www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances.

Listen to local folk artist: The Canton Symphony’s Divergent Sounds series, which presents popular music alongside classical in a casual setting, brings in Massillon folk artist Cody Martin at 7:30 p.m. at Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $10 and there’s a cash bar. cantonsymphony.org.

Visit garage sales: Minerva’s village-wide garage sales run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at approximately 50 sites around town. For information, call 330-868-7705, ext. 151, 330-868-3783 or email pattiw@ci.minerva.oh.us.

Attend Holocaust remembrance: A commemoration of Yom HaShoah, the day of Holocaust remembrance, takes place at 7 p.m. at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive, Akron. Stow resident Andrea Rabinovitz will talk about how her mother and grandparents escaped Nazi Germany in 1939 while other family members were sent to concentration camps. 330-867-7850, www.jewishakron.org.