Craft & Herb Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville. Artisans on all three floors of the historic Stewart Manor house and on the lawn, Herbal Society plant sale with 150 varieties of culinary and decorative herbs and flowering plants.

Weymouth Preservation Society Plant Sale: 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Weymouth School, 3314 Myers Road, Medina Township. Hanging baskets, perennials, herbs, heirloom tomatoes and vegetable plants. 330-722-4409 or www.weymouthpreservationsociety.com.

Summit County Master Gardeners’ Springfield Coffee Chat: 9 a.m. Tuesday at Springfield Community Center, 2491 Canfield Road, Akron. Master Gardener Diedre Betancourt will discuss growing vegetables and flowers in containers. Free.

NOAS Spring Flower Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (May 8-12) at the Hunter’s Square Plaza, 8700 E. Market St., Howland. Mother’s Day gift baskets, hanging baskets, herbs and perennials. 330-856-5582, ext. 126 or www.noas.com.

Copley-Fairlawn Kiwanis Club Flower Sale: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of Copley and Jacoby Roads. Free coffee and doughnuts. www.copleyfairlawnkiwanis.org.

Friends of Secrest Arboretum’s Plant Discovery Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the Secrest Welcome & Education Center, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. Plant sale and open house. www.secrest.osu.edu.

Schedel Arboretum & Gardens Community Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River South Road, Elmore. Over 60 demonstrations and vendors, activities ranging from free hayrides to face painting. 419-862-3182 or www.schedel-gardens.org.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. May 13, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. International orchid expert Leon Glicenstein with a presentation of Peru’s orchids and the cultural site of Machu Picchu. Call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Stan Hywet Plant Sale: Begins May 18 and continues through June 2 in the Courtyard near Molly’s Shop at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. A variety of plants including Stan Hywet’s Homegrown Series of decorative containers and baskets. www.stanhywet.org.

Holden Arboretum Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 and 19 at the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland. Featuring plant selections from area nurseries, gardens and Holden’s own propagated and grown wildflowers. Admission for non-members is $12 adults and $7 ages 3-12. 440-946-4400, ext. 224 or www.holdenarb.org.

Gates Mills Garden Club Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 at Esquire’s Cottage & Barn, 1280 Chagrin River Road, Gates Mills. Annuals, perennials, shrubs and houseplants. Vintage Boutique with gently used items for sale. 440-423-4555 or www.thegatesmillsgardenclub.com.

Hale Farm & Village’s Sow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9 at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. Heirloom plants and herbs with significance to Northeast Ohio, unusual perennials. Admission is $10 adults, $5 children. www.halefarm.org.

Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 and 16 at Heritage Farms, 650 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Costume parade, dancing, Bubble Fairy, games, build fairy houses and gardens. Magic Meadow Market with arts and crafts, sweet treats, face painting, raffles. $10 children ages 3-17, $5 adults. 330-657-2330.

Master Gardeners of Summit County Tour of Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29. Six gardens featured on the general tour, Posie Shoppe with garden items and Master Gardener-grown plants. $20; patron $75-$100. www.summitmastergardeners.org/.