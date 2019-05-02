So you’ve tried nearly all of the 128 (I’m rounding up, but only a little) microbreweries, brewpubs, brewcades, brewcafes and brewstaurants in the Greater Northeast Ohio area.

But dang it, your taste buds are forever curious for new flavors. Luckily for you, if not your liver and kidneys, there’s another new place to have a beer and chill.

Missing Falls Brewery (not to be confused with Missing Mountain Brewery in Cuyahoga Falls) opened in late 2018 in one of the large spaces in the downtown Akron business center Canal Place. Dedicated bar crawlers will be happy to know that Missing Falls is just an industrial hallway away from the future home of popular Merriman Valley microbrewer R. Shea’s new (and also surely hot) spot. You’ll have to wait until summer to double up, but for now, Missing Falls has got you covered.

Conveniently, the brewery’s storefront and main parking lot are visible from Main Street so you won’t have to drive around the Canal Place maze of lots to get a drink.

Keeping with the de rigueur minimalism of contemporary bar, restaurant and brewpub design, Missing Falls has a cavernous open floor plan with the brew kettles in plain sight, so you can see that someone is always brewing something. That open space with an uncovered ceiling and concrete walls means when the place is packed it’s going to get pretty loud, so if you’re sensitive to that, perhaps try an early evening visit on a weekday so you can relax and enjoy without chancing an accidental ear lick while leaning in to talk to someone (yes, I’ve done this, it’s uncomfortable for all).

The large horseshoe-shaped bar is spacious and comfortable enough to camp out in, or if you're with a group, there are plenty of high tables and regular tables scattered around the large room. Tucked into a corner is an area featuring a few couches and a stack of board games and other party games.

Currently, 16 beers are offered on tap, in a good variety of styles from the requisite hoppy IPAs, to a nice malty ESB, a couple of stouts and porters, Belgians and even a high-quality and high-octane (11% ABV) malt liquor.

Recently, Missing Falls added a small but effective food menu that includes deli-style sandwiches for about $10, gluten-free chips, and personal pizzas from $7-$12 including the stacked deluxe, which was flavorful with a nice soft crust.

Over at the bar, three friends and co-workers were enjoying their standard postwork beer and hang. Akronites Colin Eggleston and Jen Taafe along with Sailesh Krishna of Twinsburg, were in their usual spot.

“We pretty much started this place. We’re going to end it,” Taafe said with a laugh.

The life insurance workers, whose office is nearby, were Missing Falls fans before the joint actually opened.

“For a couple of months, I was on their Facebook every single day checking to see when it would open,” Krishna said.

“We were anticipating the moment it opened,” Eggleston added.

Now that it’s up and running, they stop by at least once a week and often partake in the Tuesday trivia nights. “We love the atmosphere, they have great beer, their IPAs are fantastic," Eggleston said, also touting the Brutus oatmeal stout and the brewers' creativity.

Taafe and Krishna are glad there’s a kitchen now and specifically love the pizza.

“The food is a huge plus. It was excellent, it was light but fulfilling ... We’ve been waiting so long for food. I think they can attract more people now,” Krishna said.

“It’s calm [atmosphere] but inviting. Usually the weekend crowd is bigger than this, but if you’re looking for a great place to sit down and have a few drinks and conversation, this is the place to be,” Eggleston said.

Canal Place may not yet be a well-known entertainment destination. But Missing Falls makes it worth going to the “other end” of downtown.

