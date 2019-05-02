Ace Hardware BBQ Fest & Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ace Hardware, 6548 Middlebranch Ave. NE, Canton. All proceeds benefit Paws and Prayers. For more information, go to https://pawsandprayers.org.

Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Run Pet Rescue Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 3975 Cascades Blvd., Brimfield; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 116 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 1, Hudson. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Secondhand Mutts Meet-Our-Mutts Rocky River: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 19565 Detroit Road, Rocky River. http://secondhandmutts.org/events/.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at One of A Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.

Seton Catholic School Lemonade Stand: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hudson Great Clips, 126 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 6, Hudson. All proceeds benefit Paws and Prayers. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Humane Society of Summit County Bark in the Park: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Dog-friendly event with Pledge Walk, Pet Expo with more than 80 product and food vendors, entertainment, activities for pets and people. Admission is $5 per person. www.summithumane.org/bitp.