Take in a concert: Columbus-based rockers Red Wanting Blue, touring behind their most recent album, “The Wanting,” play the Kent Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 at the door (general admission). www.thekentstage.com.

See “Charlotte’s Web”: Magical Theatre Company in Barberton spins the tale of “Charlotte’s Web” through May 11. Tickets are $17-$19; the theater is at 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton; 330-848-3708 or www.magicaltheatre.org.

Enjoy baseball and fireworks: There will be Justin Timberlake-themed fireworks at the RubberDucks game against the Reading Fightin' Phils. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. For tickets, visit akronrubberducks.com.

Celebrate First Friday: It’s First Friday, which means arts, cultural and family activities in several area communities. Kent’s Art Walk runs from 4 to 7 p.m. in galleries around downtown (mainstreetkent.org/events/art-walk/). Wadsworth’s First Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m., is “Downtown Game Night” (facebook.com/MainStreetWadsworth/). Canton’s moves back outdoors for the season, running from 6 to 10 p.m. with a Kentucky Derby theme, including a showing of “Racing Stripes” at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace (facebook.com/CantonFirstFriday/).