Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 state Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 7:09 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-Founders Day Service with featured speaker Pastor Darrick Willis & the People’s Baptist Church.

Grace UCC of Loyal Oak: 3285 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Rummage sale.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 11. Green Sibshop, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-6 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. Also, 2:30-5:30 p.m. May 11, Green Sibshop for Teens, for grades 7-12. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Haven of Rest Ministries: 175 E. Market St., Akron. 10 a.m. Tuesday. Haven of Rest’s Women’s Auxiliary program will feature Harvest Home and “Future Story”. Come early for some bargain shopping. There will be a noon luncheon and the program will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, call Rose Rose at 330-535-1563 or email rrose@havenofrest.org.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Loyola Retreat House: 700 Killinger Road, Clinton. 2 p.m. Sunday. Queen of Heaven Church will have an outdoor service including praying of the rosary and May Crowning of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Information, call 330-896-2345.

Mount Zion Baptist Church of Akron: 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 11 a.m. Saturday. 93rd Annual Women’s Day Celebration. 330-253-8642.

Our Lady of the Elms: 1290 W. Market St., Akron. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11. Attic sale with furniture, toys, clothing, books, household goods, and more.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church: St. George Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron. Noon May 11. 53rd Annual Mother-Daughter Event. Tickets are $20 and include lunch, dessert and beverage. For tickets, call 330-785-9022.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 7-8:30 p.m. May 16. Grief & Loss Share Group. Free and open to all grieving a loss of any kind. For more information, call or text Ann at 330-612-5234 or Ellen at 330-801-0463.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Newcomers Class – Explore St. Paul’s. Rev. Mark Pruitt will lead a class for those who would like to know more about membership, involvement, and the mission at St. Paul’s. 330-836-9327, ext. 20.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Performances

Brecksville United Church of Christ: 23 Public Square, Brecksville. 4 p.m. Sunday. The Bristol Quartet from Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Free-will offering will be received.

Chapel of Prayer: 1811 Brittain Road, Akron. 11 a.m. May 12. The Carriers in concert. A love-offering will be received.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St., Akron. 7-9 p.m. May 16. Akron Pops Orchestra in concert. Free. 330-253-2109.

First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls: 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. 4 p.m. Saturday. Classical Bells Handbell Choir of Detroit, Michigan, in concert. Free.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. Harmony Ringers in Concert. Free. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Spiritual Temple of Praise: 369 7th St., Barberton. 6 p.m. Saturday. Christ Unlimited presents a Southern Gospel concert.

Westminster Presbyterian Church of Akron: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Sunday. Five at Five Concert with Singers Companye. Free.

