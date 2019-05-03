Tonight, tonight, won't be just any night: The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents a concert version of “West Side Story” at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall. Come early for the Preview from the Podium talk by music director Christopher Wilkins, who has all kinds of fascinating tidbits to share about the work and about composer Leonard Bernstein. Tickets are $25 to $60; students $12.50 to $30 (with $7 rush tickets available 30 minutes before the show). 330-535-8131 or www.akronsymphony.org. Read more about the concert at https://tinyurl.com/y42nzfxj.

Get free comic book: It’s Free Comic Book Day, and stores around the area are participating with special events, signings and giveaways. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y6yte35n.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at zoo: The Akron Zoo’s Cinco de Mayo celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with animal encounters, a selfie station, trivia wheel, yard games, crafts and more. Admission is $12, $10 seniors and $9 ages 2-14. 330-375-2550 or www.akronzoo.org.

Enjoy goat race and wine: Wolf Creek Winery in Copley Township hosts its annual Goat Derby from noon to 5 p.m. Goats race for charity on the grassy slope behind the winery, and there’ll be mint juleps, food trucks and other activities. It’s free, but the winery urges attendees to register at https://wineryatwolfcreek.eventbrite.com or the winery’s Facebook page.

Listen to Pete Seeger tribute: Singer, songwriter, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon plays the Kent Stage at 8 p.m., honoring the 100th birthday of folk icon and activist Pete Seeger. Tickets are $25 at thekentstage.com.