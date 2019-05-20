Buy some plants: Want a piece of Stan Hywet for your home garden? Plants propagated from the estate’s Great Garden, as well as other herbs, succulents and annuals, are on sale near Molly’s Shop through June 2 during regular hours. If you’re going just for the sale, admission is free. www.stanhywet.org.

Hear music in the park: “Random Acts of Music” have begun in Summit Metro Parks for the summer season. The Metro Parks Ensemble will perform from 7-8 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Take in a mighty baseball game: The Akron RubberDucks salute youth hockey and that other waterfowl-themed team — the Mighty Ducks from the Disney film franchise — at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Harrisburg Senators. The first 1,000 fans will get a themed T-shirt. akronrubberducks.com.