One of the signature works in the Akron Art Museum’s collection, Philip Guston’s “Opened Box” is a defining work of contemporary art.

Guston’s early paintings were influenced by Mexican muralists such as Diego Rivera and Pablo Picasso's major 1939 exhibition at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Beginning in the late 1940s and through the 1960s, however, Guston associated himself with the Abstract Expressionist juggernaut that dominated the mainstream.

Then in the 1970s he started to explore a return to figuration, and a highly personal lexicon of images began to recur in his works: Klansmen, soles of shoes, cigarettes, light bulbs.

These existential, image-making works were initially poorly received. He was nevertheless supported by his New York School colleagues, who defended his "impure" painting vocabulary as a reflection of the image-ridden condition of modern existence itself. Although each object depicted in “Opened Box” held deep personal meaning for the artist, the work is hardly an “open box” to many viewers.

On Thursday, Theresa Bembnister, the museum's associate curator, takes visitors on an exploration of the meaning of this iconic work, giving attendees a chance to unpack the meaning inside the box in a guided “looking experience” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bembnister’s talk is free, but registration is required. Go to http://bit.ly/30wBdIn or call 330-376-9186.

Next week’s museum offerings include the Bechdel Film Fest, which celebrates women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. There are four screening times for the film fest — 12:15-9:30 p.m. May 30 at the museum — and members get half off $10 tickets. To buy tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2Qd5oQd.

STEM Art Installation

Through the end of the month, the Roots of Rubber installation by Spanish arts collective Boa Mistura will beautify the plaza of the National Inventors Hall of Fame School for STEM Learning. It combines a large-scale painting on the surface of the plaza with a series of three-dimensional forms spaced around the plaza that features an inspirational excerpt of poetry by Akron native Rita Dove.

A community celebration of the Decade of STEM culminates the project from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The event is free to the public and features music, dancing, entertainment, food and tours of the STEM school. Register at http://bit.ly/2QgF6fD.

OAC Grants

The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) has received a state and regional partnership agreement grant exceeding $1 million from the National Endowment for the Arts. The state agency will receive $1,007,950 from the NEA to help support arts initiatives throughout the state. Akron received $20,000 in NEA funds for the National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron.

In addition to the state partnership grant, the NEA also awarded a total of $403,000 in direct grants to 15 arts-related organizations in Ohio.

This is the fifth-highest NEA grant awarded to the OAC in the agency’s 54-year history. It also marks the 10th year in a row that Ohio has received one of the three largest grants for state arts agencies, securing more grant funding than larger states including Florida, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Canton Camp

Deadline — Friday is the last day for scholarship applications for the Canton Museum of Art’s Summer Art Camp for students ages 6-18. Online scholarship applications are available at http://bit.ly/2wcp8Ko. There are three sessions to choose beginning June 17. 330-453-7666.

FRIDAY

Reception — A public reception for “The 37th Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale” will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. The exhibit, which runs May 7-June 13, kicks off Cuyahoga Falls’ annual People’s Choice selection of show favorites. Tickets are one for $10, or three for $20. Proceeds of the raffle will be used to support art departments of local elementary schools. 330-928-8092; http://bit.ly/2JRqFh6.

